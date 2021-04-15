BYUtv & Frndly TV Announce Distribution Partnership Agreement; Pact Brings BYUtv to Frndly TV Customers

The announcement was made by Michael McKenna, Chief Programming Officer of Frndly TV, and Ian Puente, Director of Operations and Strategy at BYUtv.

"We are thrilled to add a fantastic channel like BYUtv to our programming lineup," said McKenna. "BYUtv's extensive programming of entertainment, lifestyle and sports matches up with our core goal of delivering family-friendly TV to all of our subscribers."

"BYUtv is delighted to join forces with Frndly TV in making our network broadly available in more homes," said Puente. "Our goal is to offer uplifting programming designed for kids and their parents to watch together, and Frndly TV, with its lineup of family-focused, feel-good channels, is the perfect fit."

The launch of BYUtv on the Frndly TV lineup continues to expand Frndly TV's offering of both linear channels and video-on-demand programming, while keeping the current price structure for subscribers.

With family at its core, BYUtv – a non-commercial, values-based television network – brings an inspiring, uplifting and entertaining viewer experience into more than 50 million homes across the nation.

About BYUtv

BYUtv is available in every state of the country on DISH Network, DirecTV and 139 major cable systems. It has more than two million YouTube subscribers with two billion views and is available live and on-demand on multiple digital platforms, including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Windows Media, digital apps for iOS and Android, and BYUtv.org. BYUtv is part of BYU Broadcasting, a service of Brigham Young University.

About Frndly TV

Frndly TV is the first sub-$10 live, over-the-top television service build from the ground up with the American family in mind. Starting at only $5.99/mo., Frndly TV offers top rated live TV networks including Hallmark Channel, INSP, UPtv, Game Show Network, Curiosity Stream, Weather Channel and others. Frndly TV delivers positive, uplifting family friendly programming. For more information, visit www.frndlytv.com.

