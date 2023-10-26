"Ruby and the Well" Takes Home Content Innovation Award at MIPCOM CANNES

Hit BYUtv show wins "Best Live Action Kids Drama" at 9th annual awards

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BYUtv, the home of inspiring family entertainment – available over cable, satellite and free streaming – has been recognized with a Content Innovation Award at MIPCOM. "Ruby and the Well" was honored as "Best Live Action Kids Drama" in Cannes, France. It was nominated in its category along with "Macy Murdoch," "The Argonauts and the Gold Coin," "Phoenix Rise" and "Three."

"'Ruby and the Well' is one of those rare television shows that the whole family can watch together, connect over and feel uplifted by," said Andra Johnson Duke, head of content at BYUtv. "It's a prime example of the kind of programming we aspire to develop with our world-class partners. We're honored to be recognized by the Content Innovation Awards and are grateful to be included with such brilliant nominees."

Now in its third season, "Ruby and the Well" follows Ruby O'Reilly, a 14-year-old who moves to the town of Emerald with her father after they inherit her uncle's apple farm. Ruby soon discovers a magical well that tells her the wishes of everyone who has tossed a coin in. With her new friends by her side, Ruby sets out to make sure everyone in Emerald's dreams come true.

Suzanne Bolch and John May serve as executive producers and showrunners for "Ruby and the Well," which was created by Brian J. Adams and LeeAnne Adams. The series stars Zoe Wiesenthal ("Charmed," "The 100") as Ruby O'Reilly, along with Kristopher Turner ("Saving Hope," "Good Witch") as Daniel O'Reilly, Dylan Kingwell ("A Series of Unfortunate Events," "The Baby-Sitters Club") as "Sam Price" and Lina Sennia as "Mina Amani." It is produced by Shaftesbury and Family Channel in association with BYUtv.

The Content Innovation Awards were presented in an exclusive partnership with MIPCOM celebrating companies that are making significant contributions to the transformation of the television industry. The awards provide an opportunity to showcase the achievements of industry leaders and acknowledge their outstanding content on a global scale.

BYUtv is available across the country via cable, satellite and multiple digital media platforms. For a complete listing of BYUtv's programming and to view full episodes, visit www.byutv.org or download the app. BYUtv streams for free with no subscriptions, in-app purchases or ads. The network is always streaming live, and past and current seasons are all available to binge.

About BYUtv

BYUtv provides families more than 2,000 hours of uplifting and compelling programming they can enjoy together. The network's content is trusted, contemporary and clean, yet clever and sophisticated enough to inspire children and parents alike. BYUtv's diverse portfolio of original, co-produced and acquired content includes scripted and unscripted dramas and comedies, competition shows, concert specials and 700+ hours of live HD collegiate sports. BYUtv is available in approximately 40 million homes in every state of the country on DISH Network, DirecTV and more than 130 major cable systems. A digital pioneer, BYUtv was the first U.S. television network to stream all its content live and free of charge over the internet. Today, BYUtv has more than two million YouTube subscribers and two billion views and is available live and on-demand on multiple digital platforms at no cost, including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox, Windows, digital apps for iOS and Android, and BYUtv.org. Based in Provo, Utah, BYUtv is part of BYU Broadcasting, which is owned by Brigham Young University.

