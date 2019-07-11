BYUtv Adds "The Parent Trip," "The Fixers" & "Making Good" To Programming Slate

PROVO, Utah, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Family entertainment network BYUtv today announced the fall launches of three heartwarming new unscripted series: the celebrity family adventure show "The Parent Trip"; the series about project-driven change, "The Fixers"; and the service-oriented "Making Good."

"These three new shows take audiences across the country and around the world to connect with families and communities improving lives by both having fun and working together," said Michael Dunn, managing director of BYUtv. "We are thrilled to join forces with a broad list of enthusiastic celebrities and fantastic production companies to create such positive and entertaining content."

"The Parent Trip"

From Peacock Alley Entertainment and BYUtv, "The Parent Trip" is the North American adaptation of the International Emmy Award®-winning UK travel format series "50 Ways to Kill Your Mammy" that sees thrill-seeking celebrities take their parent or child on bucket list adventures. From zip lining across the Niagara Gorge to shark fishing in the Atlantic, viewers get a candid look at their favourite celebrities as they travel to unique destinations for experiences they have always wanted to share with their family member. Each one-hour episode showcases a new celebrity guest, including:

"Beverly Hills, 90210"'s Jennie Garth and her daughter, Luca Bella Facinelli

NHL All-Star MVP John Scott and his mom, Marilyn

Pop culture icon Jaleel White ("Steve Urkel") and his mom, Gail

International supermodel Coco Rocha and her dad, Trevor

Academy Award-nominated actor Eric Roberts and his stepson, Keaton Simons

TV-sitcom star Keshia Knight Pulliam ("Rudy Huxtable") and her mom, Denise

"Schitt's Creek"'s Annie Murphy and her mom, Deb

"Parenthood" star Monica Potter and her mom, Nancy Brokaw

Star of Nickelodeon's "Big Time Rush" James Maslow and his dad, Mike

Comedian Jon Dore and his mom, Sharron

"The Fixers"

From BCII and BYUtv, "The Fixers" is a one-hour high-stakes reality series in which an "A-team" of experienced builders travels around the world to remote locations in significant need. By leveraging their own amazing abilities and the combined strength of the local community, they work tirelessly to complete a life-changing project and bring about radical change. From bringing electricity to an impoverished orphanage to providing a reliable source of fresh water for a community, these four "fixers" make astonishing transformations and lasting change to the places they visit:

Kirin Stone is the team lead and a general contractor with years of experience who looks at the big picture.

is the team lead and a general contractor with years of experience who looks at the big picture. Courtney Dober (ABC's "The Bachelor Winter Games") is engineering savvy, loves to do recycling projects and often works in metal.

(ABC's "The Bachelor Winter Games") is engineering savvy, loves to do recycling projects and often works in metal. Nick Apostolides loves to paint and work with wood, and he has an eye for design.

loves to paint and work with wood, and he has an eye for design. Ariel Myren is into power tools, teaching skills to others and community outreach.

"Making Good"

From Cosmic Pictures and BYUtv, "Making Good" is a 30-minute unscripted series chronicling one man's quest to serve. Host Kirby Heyborne ("The Three Stooges") loves helping people and eagerly volunteers for organizations regardless of the circumstances and his background or experience. He channels enthusiasm to learn about new ways to make a difference, getting his hands dirty working side-by-side with founders of charities and non-profits who are touching lives all across the United States. Along the way he shares laughs, tears and songs with his newfound friends and learns exactly what it takes to make good.

In addition to these new shows, BYUtv's original programming slate includes "Dwight in Shining Armor," a comedy in which the Middle Ages meets Middle America; the long-running sketch comedy series "Studio C," which touts over 1 billion views on YouTube; "Relative Race," the first family-history based competitive reality show that follows four teams as they meet relatives linked by DNA for the first time in a race throughout the United States; "Random Acts," an unscripted hidden-camera reality show that highlights the altruistic nature of human beings by featuring real people who are the recipients of random acts of kindness; and the new cooking competition series "Dinner Takes All" that's all about food, family and fun. BYUtv is available across the country via cable, satellite and multiple digital media platforms.

For a complete listing of BYUtv's programming and to view full episodes, visit www.byutv.org.

About BYUtv

BYUtv provides families more than 1,700 hours of entertaining and compelling programming they can enjoy together. The network's content is trusted, contemporary and clean, yet clever and sophisticated enough to inspire children and parents alike. BYUtv's diverse portfolio of original, co-produced and acquired content includes scripted and unscripted dramas and comedies, 700+ hours of live HD collegiate sports, game shows, and holiday special made-for-tv movies, docudramas and concerts. BYUtv is available in 50 million homes in every state of the country on DISH Network, DirecTV and 146 other major cable systems. A digital pioneer, BYUtv was the first U.S. television network to stream all of its content live and unencrypted over the internet. Today, BYUtv has over 1 million YouTube subscribers and 1 billion views and is available live and on-demand on multiple digital platforms free of charge, including Apple TV, YouTube, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Xbox One, Windows Media, digital apps for iOS and Android, and BYUtv.org. Based in Provo, Utah, BYUtv is part of BYU Broadcasting, which is owned by Brigham Young University.

About Peacock Alley Entertainment

Peacock Alley Entertainment produces successful, critically acclaimed scripted and unscripted content for channels around the globe. From inception to execution, our focus is storytelling. Productions include "Travelers" (Netflix), "A User's Guide to Cheating Death" (Netflix and VisionTV), "Jensplaining" (CBC Gem), "Tower of Song: Leonard Cohen" (CBC and PBS), "Taste Testers" (Food Network), "Unusually Thicke" (Pop), "Brave New Girls" (E!), "Illusions of Grandeur" (OLN) and "Money Moron" (Slice). "Travelers" stars Eric McCormack, MacKenzie Porter, Nesta Cooper, Jared Abrahamson, Reilly Dolman and Patrick Gilmore. Slated for production this summer is the true crime comedy "New Eden" (Crave), the young adult drama series "Tiny Pretty Things" (Netflix) and an untitled Leonard Cohen feature documentary (CBC).

About BCII

BCII's programming goals rely on the company's core value: to use the power of television to positively change and impact people's lives. From shows aiming to help and empower people, like "Everest Air" and "Animal Storm Squad," to build/wish fulfillment shows like "Rock my RV," "Overhaulin'" and "Payback" – the company's objective has always been to provide entertainment while keeping its content firmly rooted in positivity. Having the opportunity to produce "The Fixers" allows BCII to combine their two passions and areas of expertise into one format: building AND empowering. "The Fixers" is the embodiment of BCII's mission to entertain, educate and make a positive change in the world.

About Cosmic Pictures

Cosmic is a full-service production studio located in Salt Lake City. As artists, they are highly creative, multi-award-winning producers of movies, regional and national commercials, television series, VFX and photography. Cosmic has established a reputation for high-quality productions across all aspects of production. Their artists provide VFX for BYUtv's "Dwight in Shining Armor." Cosmic is also the creator of BYUtv's "Random Acts" and the Emmy Award-winning series "Turning Point." They are currently filming BYUtv's "Making Good."

