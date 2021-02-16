BYUtv and The Dodo Premiere Season 2 of "The Wizard of Paws"

In addition, "The Wizard of Paws" will find a second home on Nat Geo WILD, with all eleven episodes in season one re-airing on the network in spring 2021, followed by season two. Nat Geo WILD is the only network 100% dedicated to animals and the people who love them; "The Wizard of Paws" is a natural fit for its programming lineup.

"We couldn't have dreamed of better partners with which to collaborate than The Dodo and Nat Geo WILD as we put Derrick Campana's important animal-saving work out into the world with 'The Wizard of Paws,'" said Michael Dunn, managing director of BYUtv. "Viewers of all ages and backgrounds are united in the compassion they feel for his struggling patients and the joy that comes from the happy endings he and his team generate at the end of each episode. It's a much-needed positive outlook on humanity from the perspective of our animal friends."

"The Wizard of Paws" profiles Derrick Campana as he continues his longstanding mission of charitably dedicating his time to crafting custom prosthetics for animals of all sizes from elephants to rabbits. Season two sees Derrick working with Trigger, a dog overlooked at the shelter due to his deformed leg and rescued just before facing death; Menina, a lamb whose best friend is a rescue cat named Charlie and is given two prosthetics for her front missing limbs; and Frida, a dog that's an Instagram and Facebook star who receives a custom cart for her paralyzed back legs. The series features many more heartwarming tales in its 10-episode second season.

In addition to "The Wizard of Paws," BYUtv's original programming slate includes new interwoven scripted shows "The Parker Andersons" and "Amelia Parker" about a blended multicultural, interracial family; "Survivalists," featuring two families on a three-day survival immersion course in the wild to reconnect and repair their relationships; the fifth and final season of "Dwight in Shining Armor," a comedy in which the Middle Ages meets Middle America; and the long-running, viral sketch comedy series "Studio C."

BYUtv is available across the country via cable, satellite and multiple digital media platforms. For a complete listing of BYUtv's programming and to view full episodes, visit www.byutv.org or download the app. BYUtv streams for free with no subscriptions, in-app purchases or ads. The network is always streaming live, and past and current seasons are all available to binge. Press access to video, photo and other assets is available at www.byutv.org/pressinfo.

BYUtv provides families more than 2,000 hours of entertaining and compelling programming they can enjoy together. The network's content is trusted, contemporary and clean, yet clever and sophisticated enough to inspire children and parents alike. BYUtv's diverse portfolio of original, co-produced and acquired content includes scripted and unscripted dramas and comedies, 700+ hours of live HD collegiate sports, game shows, and holiday special made-for-tv movies, docudramas and concerts. BYUtv is available in more than 50 million homes in every state of the country on DISH Network, DirecTV and 146 other major cable systems. A digital pioneer, BYUtv was the first U.S. television network to stream all of its content live and unencrypted over the internet. Today, BYUtv has more than two million YouTube subscribers and two billion views and is available live and on-demand on multiple digital platforms free of charge, including Apple TV, YouTube, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Xbox One, Windows Media, digital apps for iOS and Android, and BYUtv.org. Based in Provo, Utah, BYUtv is part of BYU Broadcasting, which is owned by Brigham Young University.

The Dodo is the #1 media brand for reach on mobile in the U.S. [Nielsen DCR, November 2019], and the most engaged media brand globally across all content genres [Tubular Labs, May 2020]. We tell fun, entertaining, emotional stories about animals that make people laugh, cry happy tears, feel ALL the feels, and fall in love with animals. In December 2016, The Dodo joined forces with NowThis, Thrillist and Seeker to form Group Nine Media — the #1 video publisher on mobile in the U.S. [Nielsen DCR, June 2020]

