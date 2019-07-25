BYUtv Announces Premiere Dates For Fall Schedule

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BYUtv , a family entertainment network available over cable, satellite and streaming, today announced the premiere dates of three new series – "The Fixers," "Making Good," and "The Parent Trip." These shows join BYUtv's fall lineup, which also includes the second season of new hits "Dwight in Shining Armor," "Dinner Takes All," "Show Offs" and "Battle of the Ages." In addition, BYUtv will continue to air all-new episodes of viewer favorites such as "Studio C," "Relative Race," "Random Acts," "Tricked" and "Hetty Feather."

The fall premiere schedule of new and returning shows is as follows:

Tuesday, Sept. 10

"Dinner Takes All" (season 2) at 7 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. MT / 4 p.m. PT

"Battle of the Ages" (season 2) at 8 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. MT / 5 p.m. PT

Wednesday, Sept. 11

"The Fixers" (season 1) at 7 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. MT / 4 p.m. PT ( SERIES PREMIERE)

"Random Acts" (season 5) at 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT / 6 p.m. PT

"Making Good" (season 1) at 9:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. MT / 6:30 p.m. PT (SERIES PREMIERE)

Thursday, Sept. 19

"The Parent Trip" (season 1) at 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT / 6 p.m. PT (SERIES PREMIERE)

Sunday, Sept. 22

" Hetty Feather " (season 5) at 7 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. MT / 4 p.m. PT

" (season 5) at "Dwight in Shining Armor" (season 2) at 7:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. MT / 4:30 p.m. PT (will repeat on Mondays at 8:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. MT / 5:30 p.m. PT )

(will repeat on Mondays at ) "Relative Race" (season 6) at 8 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. MT / 5 p.m. PT

Monday, Sept. 30

"Show Offs" (season 2) at 7 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. MT / 4 p.m. PT

"Tricked" (season 3) at 7:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. MT / 4:30 p.m. PT

"Studio C" at 8 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. MT / 5 p.m. PT

"From comedy to competition, BYUtv's programming is designed for and is attracting family co-viewing audiences nationwide," said Michael Dunn, managing director of BYUtv. "These new fall series nicely complement our lineup and strategy as we continue to expand our slate of new and original content, both scripted and unscripted. We are committed to working with exceptional production partners that are invested in producing family entertainment that brings people together."

NEW SHOWS

"The Parent Trip," from Peacock Alley Entertainment and BYUtv, is the North American adaptation of the International Emmy Award®-winning UK travel format series "50 Ways to Kill Your Mammy" that sees thrill-seeking celebrities take their parent or child on bucket list adventures. From zip lining across the Niagara Gorge to shark fishing in the Atlantic, viewers get a candid look at their favourite celebrities (including Jennie Garth, Jaleel White, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Annie Murphy, Monica Potter, James Maslow) as they travel to unique destinations for experiences they have always wanted to share with their family member.

"The Fixers," from BCII and BYUtv, is a one-hour high-stakes reality series in which an "A-team" of experienced builders travels around the world to remote locations in significant need. By leveraging their own amazing abilities and the combined strength of the local community, they work tirelessly to complete a life-changing project and bring about radical change. From bringing electricity to an impoverished orphanage to providing a reliable source of fresh water to a community, these four "fixers" make astonishing transformations and lasting change to the places they visit: Kirin Stone, Courtney Dober (ABC's "The Bachelor Winter Games"), Nick Apostolides and Ariel Myren.

"Making Good," from Cosmic Pictures and BYUtv, is a 30-minute unscripted series chronicling one man's quest to serve. Host Kirby Heyborne ("The Three Stooges") loves helping people and eagerly volunteers for organizations regardless of the circumstances, his background or his experience. He channels enthusiasm to learn about new ways to make a difference, getting his hands dirty working side-by-side with founders of charities and non-profits who are touching lives across the United States. Along the way, he shares laughs, tears and songs with his newfound friends and learns exactly what it takes to make good.

2nd SEASON SHOWS

"Dwight in Shining Armor" is BYUtv's scripted comedy adventure series that takes place in a suburban town where Dwight, a 21st century teen, falls into an ancient, underground chamber and lands lip-to-lip with Gretta, a gothic princess who has been magically sleeping for a thousand years. Dwight's "kiss" awakens Gretta, her court magician, Baldric, as well as scores of medieval villains, and makes Dwight her de facto champion until her hordes of enemies are defeated. Sloane Morgan Siegel (Amazon Studio's "Gortimer Gibbon's Life on Normal Street"), Caitlin Carmichael ("The Good Doctor") and Joel McCrary ("The Princess Diaries") star in this hit series created by LeeAnne H. Adams and Brian J. Adams (Amazon Studio's "12 Princesses").

"Dinner Takes All" is a family cooking competition hosted by celebrity chef Kelsey Nixon (Food Network, Cooking Channel) and judged by "Queen of Country Southern Cuisine" Kardea Brown and "Yum Yum Foodie" Eddie Zamora. Two teams of five family members go head-to-head to cook their "best Sunday dinner," with winning families receiving a $10,000 cash prize. Each team uses family recipes to create an entrée, three side dishes and a dessert while simultaneously playing interactive food-centric games for bonus points. "Dinner Takes All" is from Keller/Noll ("Chopped," "Chopped Junior") and BYUtv.

The hilarious, interactive musical improv series "Show Offs" gives its cast, along with a special celebrity guest, the chance to "show off" by performing a spontaneous improvised play or musical, prompted by random ideas from the studio audience and accompanied by a live band. Hosted by comedian Casey Jost ("Late Night with Jimmy Fallon"), its cast features executive producers and co-creators Maclain Nelson ("The Saratov Approach") and Jake Van Wagoner ("Impractical Jokers"), as well as Lisa Valentine Clark ("Random Acts") and Hailey Smith ("Once I Was a Beehive"). "Show Offs" is from Kaleidoscope Pictures ("Winter Thaw," "Instrument of War"), Good Guys Productions ("The Saratov Approach," "Once I Was a Beehive") and BYUtv.

The comedic game show "Battle of the Ages" pits two multi-generational family teams against each other in mental and physical challenges. With the opportunity to pick a competitor from the opposing team and test their knowledge on a specific era, this game show will get families talking and laughing while they learn more about each other. "Battle of the Ages" is from Bill's Market & Television Productions ("Ellen's Game of Games," "Fear Factor") and BYUtv.

In addition to the shows above, BYUtv's returning original programming slate includes the long-running sketch comedy series "Studio C," which touts nearly 2 billion views on YouTube; "Relative Race," the first family-history based competitive reality show that follows four teams as they meet relatives linked by DNA for the first time in a race throughout the United States; "Random Acts," an unscripted hidden-camera reality show that highlights the altruistic nature of human beings by featuring real people who are the recipients of random acts of kindness; "Hetty Feather," a popular British children's drama series that follows the adventures and trials of an orphan living in a Victorian foundling hospital; and "Tricked," an unexpected unscripted series that is part hilarious hidden camera, part sensational magic show. BYUtv is available across the country via cable, satellite and multiple digital media platforms.

About BYUtv

BYUtv provides families more than 1,700 hours of entertaining and compelling programming they can enjoy together. The network's content is trusted, contemporary and clean, yet clever and sophisticated enough to inspire children and parents alike. BYUtv's diverse portfolio of original, co-produced and acquired content includes scripted and unscripted dramas and comedies, 700+ hours of live HD collegiate sports, game shows, and holiday special made-for-tv movies, docudramas and concerts. BYUtv is available in 50 million homes in every state of the country on DISH Network, DirecTV and 146 other major cable systems. A digital pioneer, BYUtv was the first U.S. television network to stream all of its content live and unencrypted over the Internet. Today, BYUtv has more than two million YouTube subscribers and nearly two billion views and is available live and on-demand on multiple digital platforms free of charge, including Apple TV, YouTube, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Xbox One, Windows Media, digital apps for iOS and Android, and BYUtv.org. Based in Provo, Utah, BYUtv is part of BYU Broadcasting, which is owned by Brigham Young University.

About Peacock Alley Entertainment

Peacock Alley Entertainment produces successful, critically acclaimed scripted and unscripted content for channels around the globe. From inception to execution, our focus is storytelling. Productions include "Travelers" (Netflix), "A User's Guide to Cheating Death" (Netflix and VisionTV), "Jensplaining" (CBC Gem), "Tower of Song: Leonard Cohen" (CBC and PBS), "Taste Testers" (Food Network), "Unusually Thicke" (Pop), "Brave New Girls" (E!), "Illusions of Grandeur" (OLN) and "Money Moron" (Slice). "Travelers" stars Eric McCormack, MacKenzie Porter, Nesta Cooper, Jared Abrahamson, Reilly Dolman and Patrick Gilmore. Slated for production this summer is the true crime comedy "New Eden" (Crave), the young adult drama series "Tiny Pretty Things" (Netflix) and an untitled Leonard Cohen feature documentary (CBC).

About BCII

BCII's programming goals rely on the company's core value: to use the power of television to positively change and impact people's lives. From shows aiming to help and empower people, like "Everest Air" and "Animal Storm Squad," to build/wish fulfillment shows like "Rock my RV," "Overhaulin'" and "Payback" – the company's objective has always been to provide entertainment while keeping its content firmly rooted in positivity. Having the opportunity to produce "The Fixers" allows BCII to combine their two passions and areas of expertise into one format: building AND empowering. "The Fixers" is the embodiment of BCII's mission to entertain, educate and make a positive change in the world.

About Cosmic Pictures

Cosmic is a full-service production studio located in Salt Lake City. As artists, they are highly creative, multi-award-winning producers of movies, regional and national commercials, television series, VFX and photography. Cosmic has established a reputation for high-quality productions across all aspects of production. Their artists provide VFX for BYUtv's "Dwight in Shining Armor." Cosmic is also the creator of BYUtv's "Random Acts" and the Emmy Award-winning series "Turning Point." They are currently filming BYUtv's "Making Good."

About Keller/Noll

Cleve Keller and Dave Noll began creating and producing television together exclusively in 2007. Globally, the duo has created, sold and produced over 2,000 episodes of television, including 270+ episodes in 2018 and 280+ episodes in 2019. Their credits include the new daytime syndicated series "Face the Truth" with CBS Television and Dr. Phil McGraw, starring Vivica A. Fox (170 episodes premiered last September); the new hit Game Show Network series "America Says," starring John Michael Higgins (160 episodes premiered last June); the iconic Food Network series "Chopped" (picked up through episode 500); "Chopped Junior" (nearly 100 episodes); the FOX syndicated series "Punchline" (20 episodes premiered in June 2017); GSN's "Winsanity" (80 episodes); HGTV's "Don't Sweat It" (118 episodes); Bravo's "Rocco's Dinner Party"; the BBC's "No Kitchen Required"; TLC's "Cover Shot"; and AMC's "Movies 101," among many others.

About Kaleidoscope Pictures

Kaleidoscope Pictures is a full-service production and creative entity. Founded in 2002 by Micah Merrill, Adam Anderegg and Russ Kendall to inspire positive change in people's lives through the artistic expression of hope, Kaleidoscope has produced entertainment and media from short form branded content to Emmy® award-winning film and television programing. Recent work includes the holiday film, "Winter Thaw," which the New York Times dubbed "best serious Christmas film of the year" and the award-winning music doc "Man in The Camo Jacket," which Billboard Magazine called "an inspiring film." Adam Anderegg and Russ Kendall are co-creators and executive producers of "Show Offs."

About Good Guys Productions

Maclain Nelson and Jake Van Wagoner are best friends and founders of Good Guys Productions. They met in an improv comedy group in 2004 and have been creating entertainment together ever since. Their past films include the highly successful "The Saratov Approach" and "Once I Was a Beehive." More recently, they created the holiday comedy "My Brother, the Time Traveler," in which they both starred alongside James Murray ("Impractical Jokers"). They are co-creators, executive producers and in the main cast of "Show Offs" – the first long-form, improv comedy show on television.

About Bill's Market & Television Productions

Bill's Market & Television Productions is a leading non-scripted television production company based in Los Angeles. Led by veteran reality producer David A. Hurwitz, Bill's Market & Television Productions is at the forefront of groundbreaking, high-stakes, entertaining television programming. Known for their ability to bring audiences to the edge of their seats through use of explosive scenes, cutting-edge interactive technology and compelling stories, BMTVP continues to develop and produce non-scripted content in the broadcast, cable and digital worlds. The latest additions to the company's growing portfolio include "Black Card Revoked" (BET) and "Ellen's Game Of Games" (NBC). Hurwitz's previous credits include exciting productions such as "Best Time Ever with Neil Patrick Harris" (NBC), "Fear Factor" (NBC), "American Gladiators" (NBC), the Emmy-nominated "BrainSurge" (Nickelodeon) and many others.

