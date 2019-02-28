BYUtv Announces Seasons 2 & 3 Of Star-Studded Musical Improv Series "Show Offs"

The hilarious, interactive musical improv series "Show Offs" gives its cast, along with a special celebrity guest, the chance to "show off" by performing a spontaneous improvised play or musical, prompted by random ideas from the studio audience and accompanied by a live band. Season one special guests will also include James Murray ("Impractical Jokers"), Kirby Heybourne ("The Three Stooges"), singer Alex Boyé and Kelly Stables ("Superstore").

"There is nothing quite like the thrill of improv comedy, and combined with song and story, it's magic for the entire family," said Michael Dunn, managing director of BYUtv. "The sensational lineup of guest stars for season one is a testament to the quality and entertainment value of 'Show Offs,' and we didn't hesitate to order two more seasons."

Hosted by comedian Casey Jost ("Late Night with Jimmy Fallon"), the "Show Offs" cast features executive producers and co-creators Maclain Nelson ("The Saratov Approach") and Jake Van Wagoner ("Impractical Jokers"), as well as Lisa Valentine Clark ("Random Acts") and Hailey Smith ("Once I Was a Beehive"). "Show Offs" is from Kaleidoscope Pictures ("Winter Thaw," "Instrument of War"), Good Guys Productions ("The Saratov Approach," "Once I Was a Beehive") and BYUtv.

In addition to "Show Offs," BYUtv's original programming slate includes "Dwight in Shining Armor," in which the Middle Ages meets Middle America; the long-running sketch comedy series "Studio C," which touts over 1 billion views on YouTube; "Relative Race," the first family-history based competitive reality show that follows four teams as they meet relatives linked by DNA for the first time in a race throughout the United States; "Random Acts," an unscripted hidden-camera reality show that highlights the altruistic nature of human beings by featuring real people who are the recipients of random acts of kindness; and the new cooking competition series "Dinner Takes All" that's all about food, family and fun. BYUtv is available across the country via cable, satellite and multiple digital media platforms.

For a complete listing of BYUtv's programming and to view full episodes, visit www.byutv.org.

BYUtv provides families more than 1,700 hours of entertaining and compelling programming they can enjoy together. The network's content is trusted, contemporary and clean, yet clever and sophisticated enough to inspire children and parents alike. BYUtv's diverse portfolio of original, co-produced and acquired content includes scripted and unscripted dramas and comedies, 700+ hours of live HD collegiate sports, game shows, and holiday special made-for-tv movies, docudramas and concerts. BYUtv is available in 50 million homes in every state of the country on DISH Network, DirecTV and 146 other major cable systems. A digital pioneer, BYUtv was the first U.S. television network to stream all of its content live and unencrypted over the internet. Today, BYUtv has over 1 million YouTube subscribers and 1 billion views and is available live and on-demand on multiple digital platforms free of charge, including Apple TV, YouTube, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Xbox One, Windows Media, digital apps for iOS and Android, and BYUtv.org. Based in Provo, Utah, BYUtv is part of BYU Broadcasting, which is owned by Brigham Young University.

Kaleidoscope Pictures is a full-service production and creative entity. Founded in 2002 by Micah Merrill, Adam Anderegg and Russ Kendall to inspire positive change in people's lives through the artistic expression of hope, Kaleidoscope has produced entertainment and media from short form branded content to Emmy® award-winning film and television programing. Recent work includes the holiday film, "Winter Thaw," which the New York Times dubbed "best serious Christmas film of the year" and the award-winning music doc "Man in The Camo Jacket," which Billboard Magazine called "an inspiring film." Adam Anderegg and Russ Kendall are co-creators and executive producers of "Show Offs."

Maclain Nelson and Jake Van Wagoner are best friends and founders of Good Guys Productions. They met in an improv comedy group in 2004 and have been creating entertainment together ever since. Their past films include the highly successful "The Saratov Approach" and "Once I Was a Beehive." More recently, they created the holiday comedy "My Brother, the Time Traveler," in which they both starred alongside James Murray ("Impractical Jokers"). They are co-creators, executive producers and in the main cast of "Show Offs" – the first long-form, improv comedy show on television.

