BYUtv Brings Back "All-Round Champion" for Season 2

Two-time Olympian and two-time world champion hurdler Perdita Felicien returns to host the series, which also features internationally renowned guest mentors, including Olympic gold and silver medalist Derek Parra in speed skating, Olympic gold and silver medalist Jennifer Heil in freestyle skiing, two-time Olympic gold medalist Kaitlyn Lawes in curling, Olympic gold medalist Jamie Salé in figure skating, Olympic gold medalist Beckie Scott in cross-country skiing, Olympic silver medalist Noelle Pikus-Pace in skeleton, Olympic silver medalist Max Parrot in snowboarding, Olympic bronze medalist Erin Hamlin in luge, world champion Sarah Hendrickson in ski jumping, two-time North American champion Gordon McArthur in ice climbing and three-time Iditarod champion Mitch Seavey in dog mushing.

"The first season of 'All-Round Champion,' featuring summer sports, was one of our bright stars this past spring," said Michael Dunn, managing director of BYUtv. "As one of our top-rated shows in linear, since the season one finale in May it's found even more viewers on digital as families binge the entire season on the free BYUtv streaming app. Not only are these talented, young athletes the future of their individual sports, but they are also role models of sportsmanship and respect for their competitors."

This season's cast of young athletes, ranging in age from 14 to 16, includes:

CROSS-COUNTRY SKING: Evan Armstrong (14; Haliburton, Ontario )

(14; ) CURLING: Rajan Dalrymple (15; Oromocto, New Brunswick )

(15; ) DOG MUSHING: Ellyn Reese (16; Eagle River, Wis. )

(16; ) FIGURE SKATING: Caiyla Shaw (14; Miami Gardens, Fla. )

) FREESTYLE SKIING: Gage LeBlanc (15; Jasper, Alberta )

(15; ) ICE CLIMBING: Sloane Smith (15; Thunder Bay, Ontario )

(15; ) LUGE: Caitlyn Petteys (14; Raleigh, N.C. )

(14; ) SKI JUMPING: Estella Hassrick (14; Madison, Wis. )

(14; ) SNOWBOARDING: Tristan Robles (14; Warwick, N.Y. )

(14; ) SPEED SKATING: Adam Law (15; Mississauga, Ontario )

In addition to "All-Round Champion," BYUtv's original programming slate includes teen comedy bootcamp "Wayne Brady's Comedy IQ," created and hosted by the Emmy-winning star; new family survival competition "Survivalist"; and the long-running, viral sketch comedy series "Studio C." BYUtv is available across the country via cable, satellite and multiple digital media platforms.

For a complete listing of BYUtv's programming and to view full episodes, visit www.byutv.org or download the app. BYUtv streams for free with no subscriptions, in-app purchases or ads. The network is always streaming live, and past and current seasons are all available to binge. Press access to video, photo and other assets is available at www.byutv.org/pressinfo.

About BYUtv

BYUtv provides families more than 1,700 hours of entertaining and compelling programming they can enjoy together. The network's content is trusted, contemporary and clean, yet clever and sophisticated enough to inspire children and parents alike. BYUtv's diverse portfolio of original, co-produced and acquired content includes scripted and unscripted dramas and comedies, 700+ hours of live HD collegiate sports, game shows, and holiday special made-for-tv movies, docudramas and concerts. BYUtv is available in more than 50 million homes in every state of the country on DISH Network, DirecTV and 146 other major cable systems. A digital pioneer, BYUtv was the first U.S. television network to stream all of its content live and unencrypted over the Internet. Today, BYUtv has more than two million YouTube subscribers and nearly two billion views and is available live and on-demand on multiple digital platforms free of charge, including Apple TV, YouTube, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Xbox One, Windows Media, digital apps for iOS and Android, and BYUtv.org. Based in Provo, Utah, BYUtv is part of BYU Broadcasting, which is owned by Brigham Young University.

About marblemedia

marblemedia is a leading global entertainment company that develops, produces and distributes compelling TV and interactive digital content for audiences of all ages, across media platforms. With newly launched divisions specializing in primetime unscripted and scripted programming complementing its roster of successful kids and family properties, international distribution company Distribution360 and an in-house interactive studio, marblemedia is an expert in delivering winning content that meets the needs of an ever-changing media landscape. Founded in 2001 by co-CEOs Mark Bishop and Matt Hornburg with a vision of creativity, partnership and innovation, the company has offices in Toronto and London, plus a 50-acre production facility located 90 minutes north of Toronto. Learn more at www.marblemedia.com.

