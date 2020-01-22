BYUtv Creates Distribution, Format Partnership For "Random Acts" With Kelencontent Inc.

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BYUtv today announced a partnership with Kelencontent to represent the distribution and format rights for its long-running hidden camera prank series "Random Acts."

"We look forward to partnering with Kelencontent to roll out the series distribution and format rights for 'Random Acts' in new markets," said Michael Dunn, managing director of BYUtv. "This agreement is a strategic extension of our desire to share our programming with family audiences wherever they may be."

"Random Acts," now in Season 5 (50 x 30'), is a proven hit on BYUtv (USA). The series delivers meaningful mischief where each unscripted half-hour episode offers audiences a new twist on the hidden camera genre with heartwarming and whimsical hidden pranks. Hosts go undercover to perform hilarious and unexpected antics on the unsuspecting public. The series offers viewers pranks with a purpose and unique storylines that help make people's dreams come true. "Random Acts" delivers a winning combination of comedic pranks with acts of kindness and service that keep everyone on their toes – while spreading smiles, laughs and goodness to the world. The series engages kids and families of all ages.

"Viewers are craving more content with a purpose, and 'Random Acts' delivers laughs with kindness to random strangers," said Tanya Kelen, founder of Kelencontent. "The series is a refreshing offering for our buyers who are looking for innovative series that refresh the hidden camera genre."

In addition to "Random Acts," BYUtv's original programming slate includes "Dwight in Shining Armor," a comedy in which the Middle Ages meets Middle America; the long-running sketch comedy series "Studio C," which touts over 1 billion views on YouTube; and "Relative Race," the first family-history based competitive reality show that follows four teams as they meet relatives linked by DNA for the first time in a race throughout the United States. BYUtv is available across the country via cable, satellite and multiple digital media platforms.

For a complete listing of BYUtv's programming and to view full episodes, visit www.byutv.org.

About BYUtv

BYUtv provides families more than 1,700 hours of entertaining and compelling programming they can enjoy together. The network's content is trusted, contemporary and clean, yet clever and sophisticated enough to inspire children and parents alike. BYUtv's diverse portfolio of original, co-produced and acquired content includes scripted and unscripted dramas and comedies, 700+ hours of live HD collegiate sports, game shows, and holiday special made-for-tv movies, docudramas and concerts. BYUtv is available in 50 million homes in every state of the country on DISH Network, DirecTV and 146 other major cable systems. A digital pioneer, BYUtv was the first U.S. television network to stream all of its content live and unencrypted over the internet. Today, BYUtv has over 1 million YouTube subscribers and 1 billion views and is available live and on-demand on multiple digital platforms free of charge, including Apple TV, YouTube, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Xbox One, Windows Media, digital apps for iOS and Android, and BYUtv.org. Based in Provo, Utah, BYUtv is part of BYU Broadcasting, which is owned by Brigham Young University.

About Kelencontent Inc.

Kelencontent loves content that inspires kids, families and adults. Founded in 2008 by Tanya Kelen, the company provides production, global content licensing, representation and packaging services to develop, produce and co-produce original scripted and unscripted content as well as formats. The company represents leading studios, networks, and third party content providers including corporations, brands and academic institutions. The company specializes in nurturing unique content partnerships and collaborations between emerging and established creative talent that maximizes return on investment and return on experience for all stakeholders. Ask us about how our unique content partnerships align with The United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals for 2030.

