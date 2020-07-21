BYUtv Receives First Daytime Emmy® Nomination

"'Welcome Home' is one of the best examples of BYUtv's focus on programming that is uplifting, engaging and ideally suited for families to watch together," said Michael Dunn, managing director of BYUtv. "This reality show is truly making a difference in the world and will have a lasting impact on the lives of the people it serves. Becoming part of the esteemed Daytime Emmy tradition is a significant milestone for our network, and especially together with our outstanding partners Litton Entertainment and The CW, and to be in the company of such incredible fellow nominees."

In "Welcome Home," which premiered on BYUtv in February 2019, hosts Treger and Rob Strasberg and their team of designers and volunteers furnish and decorate modest living spaces for families coming out of homelessness and abuse shelters. They involve the local community, using donations or gently used goods to make places the families can call home. Produced by Litton Entertainment (NBC's "The More You Know") and BYUtv, the show also airs on The CW. Nominated executive producers from BYUtv include Michael Dunn, Andra Johnson Duke and Brian Gibson.

BYUtv has won dozens of regional Emmy awards over the years, awarded by the Rocky Mountain Southwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. However, this is the network's first national Emmy nomination.

In addition to "Welcome Home," BYUtv's original programming slate includes "Random Acts," an unscripted hidden-camera reality show that highlights the altruistic nature of human beings by featuring real people who are the recipients of random acts of kindness; teen comedy bootcamp "Wayne Brady's Comedy IQ," created and hosted by the Emmy-winning star; and the long-running sketch comedy series "Studio C," which touts nearly two billion views on YouTube. BYUtv is available across the country via cable, satellite and multiple digital media platforms.

For a complete listing of BYUtv's programming and to view full episodes, visit www.byutv.org or download the app. BYUtv streams for free with no subscriptions, in-app purchases or ads. The network is always streaming live, and past and current seasons are all available to binge. Press access to video, photo and other assets is available at www.byutv.org/pressinfo.

About BYUtv

BYUtv provides families more than 1,700 hours of entertaining and compelling programming they can enjoy together. The network's content is trusted, contemporary and clean, yet clever and sophisticated enough to inspire children and parents alike. BYUtv's diverse portfolio of original, co-produced and acquired content includes scripted and unscripted dramas and comedies, 700+ hours of live HD collegiate sports, game shows, and holiday special made-for-tv movies, docudramas and concerts. BYUtv is available in more than 50 million homes in every state of the country on DISH Network, DirecTV and 146 other major cable systems. A digital pioneer, BYUtv was the first U.S. television network to stream all of its content live and unencrypted over the Internet. Today, BYUtv has more than two million YouTube subscribers and nearly two billion views and is available live and on-demand on multiple digital platforms free of charge, including Apple TV, YouTube, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Xbox One, Windows Media, digital apps for iOS and Android, and BYUtv.org. Based in Provo, Utah, BYUtv is part of BYU Broadcasting, which is owned by Brigham Young University.

