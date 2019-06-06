BYUtv Renews "Dwight In Shining Armor" For Seasons 3 & 4

PROVO, Utah, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Family entertainment network BYUtv today announced it has renewed the original scripted adventure comedy series "Dwight In Shining Armor" for its third and fourth seasons. Regular cast members Sloane Morgan Siegel (Dwight), Caitlin Carmichael (Gretta) and Joel McCrary (Baldric) are all set to return.

"We've known 'Dwight in Shining Armor' was something special from the very beginning, so we're pleased but not surprised by the passionate fan base the show has developed," said Michael Dunn, managing director of BYUtv. "Its world of enchanted characters is rich with storytelling possibilities, and seasons three and four will delve even deeper into the magical mythology and family-friendly hijinks that are unique to the show."

The 10-episode first season of "Dwight in Shining Armor" premiered on BYUtv in March 2019 and has completed its run. A 10-episode second season, which has wrapped filming, was previously announced to air on the network this fall. Production is currently taking place on the 10-episode season 3 and 10-episode season 4, which will air beginning in 2020. Paramount Worldwide Television Licensing & Distribution has acquired international distribution rights for the 30-minute series.

"Dwight in Shining Armor" takes place in a suburban town where Dwight, a 21st century teen, falls into an ancient, underground chamber and lands lip-to-lip with Gretta, a gothic princess who has been magically sleeping for a thousand years. Dwight's "kiss" awakens Gretta, her court magician, Baldric, as well as scores of medieval villains, and makes Dwight her de facto champion until her hordes of enemies are defeated.

Sloane Morgan Siegel (Amazon Studio's "Gortimer Gibbon's Life on Normal Street"), Caitlin Carmichael ("The Good Doctor") and Joel McCrary ("The Princess Diaries") star in this new series created by LeeAnne H. Adams and Brian J. Adams (Amazon Studio's "12 Princesses"). Currently co-starring are Danielle Bisutti ("God of War") and Evan Hofer ("Lethal Weapon").

In addition to "Dwight in Shining Armor," in which the Middle Ages meets Middle America, BYUtv's original programming slate includes the long-running sketch comedy series "Studio C," which touts over 1 billion views on YouTube; "Relative Race," the first family-history based competitive reality show that follows four teams as they meet relatives linked by DNA for the first time in a race throughout the United States; "Random Acts," an unscripted hidden-camera reality show that highlights the altruistic nature of human beings by featuring real people who are the recipients of random acts of kindness; and the new cooking competition series "Dinner Takes All" that's all about food, family and fun. BYUtv is available across the country via cable, satellite and multiple digital media platforms.

