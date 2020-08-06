BYUtv Schedules Robust Slate of Fall Premieres

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BYUtv, a family entertainment network available over cable, satellite and free streaming, today announced its fall premiere dates at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour. The fall schedule is filled with new and returning shows, all ready for air. New unscripted wilderness series "Survivalists" joins sports competition "All-Round Champion" and charity-oriented "The Fixers," both returning for season two, as well as hidden-camera series "Random Acts" (in its sixth season) and "Relative Race – After the Finish Line," which catches up with past competitors from the flagship series and their family members. Scripted fare includes the exclusive U.S. airing of CBBC's new literary adaptation "Malory Towers" and season four of adventure comedy "Dwight in Shining Armor," along with sketch hit "Studio C," which has been renewed for its 12th season.

The fall premiere schedule of new and returning shows is as follows:

Sunday, Sept. 13

"Malory Towers" (season 1) at 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT / 6 p.m. PT (SERIES PREMIERE)

Sunday, Sept. 20

"Dwight in Shining Armor" (season 4) at 8:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. MT / 5:30 p.m. PT

Tuesday, Sept. 22

"All-Round Champion" (season 2) at 8 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. MT / 5 p.m. PT

Sunday, Sept. 27

"Relative Race – After the Finish Line" at 6:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. MT / 3:30 p.m. PT

Monday, Oct. 5

"Studio C" (season 12) at 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT / 6 p.m. PT

Tuesday, Oct. 13

"Survivalists" (season 1) at 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT / 6 p.m. PT (SERIES PREMIERE)

Wednesday, Oct. 21

"The Fixers" (season 2) at 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT / 6 p.m. PT

Wednesday, Nov. 4

"Random Acts" (season 6) at 7 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. MT / 4 p.m. PT

"Due to extensive planning and fortuitous circumstances, BYUtv is able to offer a full slate of premieres early in the fall despite this year's challenges," said Michael Dunn, managing director of BYUtv. "Our offerings are expansive and well-rounded in genre and style while staying true to our core vision of adventurous but inspirational shows that parents and kids will want to watch together. We hope even more will join the BYUtv family to discover all the network has to offer, both on linear and for free on our app."

BYUtv will present the exclusive U.S. broadcast of "Malory Towers," which is currently airing on CBBC. Based on the beloved British novels by Enid Blyton, the series is set in an all-girls boarding school in England after World War II. The 13-episode scripted series is both nostalgic and contemporary in its approach to the timeless story of impetuous student Darrell Rivers and her classmates. Full of midnight feasts, lacrosse games, jolly picnics and a mysterious ghost story, there is adventure and excitement around every corner. "Malory Towers" was acquired from WildBrain ("Inspector Gadget," "Strawberry Shortcake"), which will co-produce with BYUtv for future seasons.

"Relative Race – After the Finish Line" takes a look back at past contestant teams and how their lives have been affected by their time on the show. Each episode will briefly recap the contestants' original experience on "Relative Race" and then tell the rich stories that have unfolded since meeting their previously unknown family members. "Relative Race" – the first family-history based competitive reality show – follows four teams as they meet relatives linked by DNA for the first time in a race throughout the United States. Produced by Lenzworks and BYUtv, the series has been renewed for a seventh season to air in 2021.

Each episode of BYUtv's new family competition series "Survivalists" features two everyday families who put away technology and embark on a three-day survival immersion course in the wild to reconnect and repair their relationships. They win advantages through challenges, but to be successful, family members must trust each other and be vulnerable. The show is hosted by extreme adventurer Colin O'Brady, who won his first triathlon 18 months after a tragic accident and was the first person to complete an unaided solo trek across Antarctica. "Survivalists" is produced by veteran unscripted producer Mark Koops ("The Biggest Loser," "Masterchef") with INE Entertainment and BYUtv.

Season 12 of long-running, viral sketch comedy series "Studio C" will feature a special crossover episode guest starring 17-year-old Bryson Brunson, who was crowned the winner of fellow BYUtv series "Wayne Brady's Comedy IQ." Additional returning series this fall include season four of "Dwight in Shining Armor," a scripted adventure comedy in which the Middle Ages meets Middle America; season two of "All-Round Champion," with outstanding young winter athletes competing in each other's sports; season two of "The Fixers," chronicling an "A-team" of experienced builders that travels to remote locations in significant need; and season six of "Random Acts," an unscripted hidden-camera reality show that features real people who are the recipients of random acts of kindness. BYUtv is available across the country via cable, satellite and multiple digital media platforms.

For a complete listing of BYUtv's programming and to view full episodes, visit www.byutv.org or download the app. BYUtv streams for free with no subscriptions, in-app purchases or ads. The network is always streaming live, and past and current seasons are all available to binge. Press access to video, photo and other assets is available at www.byutv.org/pressinfo.

About BYUtv

BYUtv provides families more than 1,700 hours of entertaining and compelling programming they can enjoy together. The network's content is trusted, contemporary and clean, yet clever and sophisticated enough to inspire children and parents alike. BYUtv's diverse portfolio of original, co-produced and acquired content includes scripted and unscripted dramas and comedies, 700+ hours of live HD collegiate sports, game shows, and holiday special made-for-tv movies, docudramas and concerts. BYUtv is available in more than 50 million homes in every state of the country on DISH Network, DirecTV and 146 other major cable systems. A digital pioneer, BYUtv was the first U.S. television network to stream all of its content live and unencrypted over the Internet. Today, BYUtv has more than two million YouTube subscribers and nearly two billion views and is available live and on-demand on multiple digital platforms free of charge, including Apple TV, YouTube, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Xbox One, Windows Media, digital apps for iOS and Android, and BYUtv.org. Based in Provo, Utah, BYUtv is part of BYU Broadcasting, which is owned by Brigham Young University.

SOURCE BYUtv

Related Links

http://www.byutv.org

