BYUtv To Debut Two Family Oriented Cooking Shows On June 19, "Best Cake Wins" And "Donna Hay - Basics To Brilliance Kids"

Created by Toronto-based content production companies, Blue Ant Media and Architect Films with BYUtv, "Best Cake Wins" is a fun and friendly baking competition series designed to make a child's most desired birthday cake a reality. On "Best Cake Wins," kids design their dream cake based on their own artwork and two expert bakers take these concepts and bring them to life. The birthday boy or girl ultimately decides which cake wins. "Best Cake Wins" is currently airing on the Makeful network in Canada.

"We are thrilled to further diversify our programming roster with these cooking shows that appeal to families and viewers of all ages," said Michael Dunn, managing director of BYUtv. "These two newly acquired shows combine food, family and fun to further emphasize our commitment to creating content that is cross-generational and brings families together."

In "Donna Hay - Basics to Brilliance Kids," Australia's number one bestselling cookbook author shares her secrets to getting kids involved in the kitchen by inviting viewers to go on an all-new food adventure that takes simple recipes kids adore and uses her signature healthy makeover style to transform them into brilliant meals for the whole family. Donna Hay stepped into a kitchen at age 8, picked up a mixing bowl and never looked back. Her unique style turned her into an international food-publishing phenomenon as a bestselling author of 20 cookbooks, publisher of Donna Hay Magazine, newspaper columnist and creator of a homewares and food range.

"Best Cake Wins" and "Donna Hay - Basics to Brilliance Kids" join BYUtv's original programming slate including the long-running sketch comedy series "Studio C," which touts over 1 billion views on YouTube, "Relative Race," the first family-history based competitive reality show that follows four teams as they meet relatives linked by DNA for the first time in a race throughout the States and "Random Acts," an unscripted hidden-camera reality show that highlights the altruistic nature of human beings by featuring real people who are the recipients of random acts of kindness. BYUtv is available in every state of the country via cable, satellite and multiple digital media platforms including byutv.org, AppleTV, Xbox ONE, Xbox360, Roku, Amazon FireTV, iOS and Android.

About BYU Broadcasting

Owned by Brigham Young University, BYU Broadcasting operates BYUtv and BYUradio from its state-of-the-art production studios and distribution facility in Provo, Utah. BYUtv is a high definition cable television network that creates original programming the entire family can enjoy together, including sketch comedy, history, music and documentary offerings. The non-commercial station is available in more than 50 million households in every state on Dish Network, DirecTV and 146 other major cable systems. It offers more than 1,700 hours of original programming, in addition to 500+ hours of live HD collegiate sports annually and is streamed free of charge over the Internet at www.BYUtv.org.

About Blue Ant Media

Headquartered in Toronto, Blue Ant Media is a privately held, international content producer, distributor and channel operator that creates content for multiple genres including factual, factual entertainment, short-form digital series and kids programming. Their distribution business, Blue Ant International, offers a catalogue of 3,500+ hours of content, including the largest 4K natural history offering on the market, as well as a portfolio of media brands such as Love Nature (International), ZooMoo Networks (International), Smithsonian Channel Canada, BBC Earth (Canada), Blue Ant Entertainment (International), Blue Ant Extreme (International) and HGTV (New Zealand).

About Architect Films

Based in Toronto, Architect Films is a proven creator of popular, mass-audience lifestyle programming and productions that are sold and appreciated around the world, including food competition shows such as "Sugar Showdown" and "Donut Showdown," renovation shows such as "Decked Out" and "Custom Built" and general interest shows such as "Extreme Collectors" and "Ice Cold Cash."

