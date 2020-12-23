BYUtv Winter Premieres Include "Operation Awesome" Debut

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BYUtv, a family entertainment network available over linear outlets and free streaming, today announced the premiere dates of several winter shows, including fan favorites like sketch hit "Studio C" (season 13) and genealogy-based competition "Relative Race" (season seven). Also premiering are the new unscripted celebration of kids who do good – "Operation Awesome," along with the second seasons of the Daytime Emmy®-nominated "Holly Hobbie" and the music-focused "Grace Notes." Mid-season returns include hidden-camera series "Random Acts" (season six), wilderness series "Survivalists" (season one) and charity-oriented "The Fixers" (season two).

The winter premiere schedule of new and returning shows is as follows:

Wednesday, Jan. 6

"Random Acts" (season six return) at 7 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. MT / 4 p.m. PT

Sunday, Jan. 10

" Holly Hobbie "(season two) at 7:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. MT / 4:30 p.m. PT (special time)

Tuesday, Jan. 12

"Survivalists" (season one return) at 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT / 6 p.m. PT

Sunday, Jan. 17

" Holly Hobbie "(season two) at 8:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. MT / 5:30 p.m. PT (regular time)

Sunday, Jan. 24

"Grace Notes" (season two) at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT / 9 a.m. PT

Wednesday, Feb. 3

"The Fixers" (season two) at 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT / 6 p.m. PT

Monday, Feb. 8

"Studio C" (season 13) at 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT / 6 p.m. PT

Sunday, Feb. 21

"Relative Race" (season seven) at 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT / 6 p.m. PT

Wednesday, March 10

"Operation Awesome" (season one) at 8 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. MT / 5 p.m. PT

"We're starting off 2021 with a diverse group of inspiring and entertaining series, including some of our biggest hits and the launch of a brand new family show that fits right at home at BYUtv," said Michael Dunn, managing director of BYUtv. "Fans don't have to wait any longer for the new 'Relative Race,' 'Studio C' and 'Random Acts' episodes they've been waiting for, and they also get to continue watching shows that premiered more recently and are quickly becoming new favorites. Now 'Operation Awesome' is sure to be another one that young people and their parents will want to watch together each week."

BYUtv's new feel-good show "Operation Awesome" takes a look at how kids are changing the world every day. In the unscripted series from Spoke Studios, a Wheelhouse company, five incredible young people with the biggest, boldest, most amazing ideas for change will get the chance to make their inspired, out-of-the box dreams come true. They will travel to 10 cities across America and work together with local volunteers to help others launch new initiatives, making a lasting and impactful change in every community they visit. Along the way, they'll see the sights and meet some incredible people. On this epic road trip, there's only one rule: leave each place you go better than when you got there. "Operation Awesome" features inventor Anna Du (15; Andover, Mass.), "professor" Anna Miller (13, Chesapeake Beach, Md.), organizer Liam Hannon (14, Cambridge, Mass.), artist Michael Platt (15, Bowie, Md.) and motivator Ruby Kate Chitsey (13, Harrison, Ark.). The team's mentors are Simone Bridges, age 15 and owner of Goddess Food Factory, and Brent Camalich, founder and CEO of "dude. be nice." The series is produced by Spoke Studios ("Assembly Required," "Compton Cowboys") and BYUtv.

BYUtv's returning original programming slate this winter includes season 13 of long-running, viral sketch comedy series "Studio C"; season seven of "Relative Race," which follows four teams on a surprising, emotional 10-day cross-country journey as they complete challenges, discover unknown relatives and compete for a $50,000 grand prize; the sophomore season of acclaimed scripted series "Holly Hobbie" about an aspiring singer-songwriter who isn't afraid to fight for causes she believes in, even if it ruffles feathers in her small town; and season two of "Grace Notes," hosted by Elaine Bradley from Neon Trees, which features performances and interviews with artists who are uplifted and changed by music.

Mid-season returns include season six of "Random Acts," an unscripted hidden-camera reality show that features real people who are the recipients of random acts of kindness; the new show "Survivalists," featuring two everyday families who embark on a three-day survival immersion course in the wild to reconnect and repair their relationships; and season two of "The Fixers," chronicling an "A-team" of experienced builders and engineering specialists that travels to help others.

BYUtv is available across the country via cable, satellite and multiple digital media platforms. For a complete listing of BYUtv's programming and to view full episodes, visit www.byutv.org or download the app. BYUtv streams for free with no subscriptions, in-app purchases or ads. The network is always streaming live, and past and current seasons are all available to binge.

About BYUtv

BYUtv provides families more than 2,000 hours of entertaining and compelling programming they can enjoy together. The network's content is trusted, contemporary and clean, yet clever and sophisticated enough to inspire children and parents alike. BYUtv's diverse portfolio of original, co-produced and acquired content includes scripted and unscripted dramas and comedies, 700+ hours of live HD collegiate sports, game shows, and holiday special made-for-tv movies, docudramas and concerts. BYUtv is available in 50 million homes in every state of the country on DISH Network, DirecTV and 146 other major cable systems. A digital pioneer, BYUtv was the first U.S. television network to stream all of its content live and unencrypted over the internet. Today, BYUtv has more than two million YouTube subscribers and two billion views and is available live and on-demand on multiple digital platforms free of charge, including Apple TV, YouTube, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Xbox One, Windows Media, digital apps for iOS and Android, and BYUtv.org. Based in Provo, Utah, BYUtv is part of BYU Broadcasting, which is owned by Brigham Young University.

