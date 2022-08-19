BYUtv's Fall is Filled with Inspiration for the Whole Family, Including New Series "Saving Me" & "How I Got Here"

Returning are "Ruby and the Well," "Artful," "Grace Notes," "Hello Sunday," "Relative Race," "Malory Towers" & "Studio C"

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BYUtv, the home of inspiring family entertainment – available over cable, satellite and free streaming – today announced its slate of fall programming, including the premieres of new family animated show "Saving Me" (which has already been renewed for a second season) and immigrant legacy series "How I Got Here." Returning are mystery drama "Ruby and the Well"; uplifting unscripted shows "Artful," "Grace Notes" and "Hello Sunday"; genealogy-based competition "Relative Race"; literary adaptation "Malory Towers" and sketch hit "Studio C," celebrating its 10th anniversary. All aired episodes of all programming will be available to stream for free on the BYUtv app and at BYUtv.org, with select special digital drops such as the full first season of "Saving Me" on Oct. 1.

"Over the past few years, a number of our programs have gained loyal fan bases who eagerly anticipate their returns, and we're pleased to be able to bring so many of them back this fall along with two brand new shows," said Andra Johnson Duke, head of content at BYUtv. "It's been meaningful for us to witness 'Ruby and the Well' – a show that centers around service, friendship and family – become so popular with all ages. The well-loved 'Malory Towers' fits right along with it, as does our first animated series, 'Saving Me,' which is exciting scripted family fare perfect for parent and child co-viewing. And, of course, 'Studio C' has been cracking audiences up for ten years now and is just as fresh and original as ever."

The schedule of new and returning shows is as follows:

Sunday, Aug. 28

"Malory Towers" (season three) at 7:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. MT / 4:30 p.m. PT

Sunday, Sept. 4

"Artful" (season three) at 10 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. MT / 7 a.m. PT

Sunday, Sept. 18

"Ruby and the Well" (season two) at 8 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. MT / 5 p.m. PT

"Relative Race" (season 10) at 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT / 6 p.m. PT

Saturday, Oct. 1

"Saving Me" (season one) full 10-episode season available on BYUtv.org and the app (SERIES PREMIERE)

Sunday, Oct. 2

"Grace Notes" (season four) first five episodes available on BYUtv.org and the app

"Hello Sunday" (season three) at 2 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. MT / 11 a.m. PT (special time)

(special time) "How I Got Here" (season one) at 2:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. MT / 11:30 a.m. PT (special time; SERIES PREMIERE)

(special time; "Grace Notes" (season four) at 3:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. MT / 12:30 p.m. PT (special time)

(special time) "How I Got Here" (season one) at 6 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. MT / 3 p.m. PT (regular time)

Monday, Oct. 3

"Studio C" (season 16) 7 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. MT / 4 p.m. PT

"Saving Me" (season one) 7:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. MT / 4:30 p.m. PT

Sunday, Oct. 9

"Grace Notes" (season four) at 10:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. MT / 7:30 a.m. PT (regular time)

(regular time) "Hello Sunday" (season three) at 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT / 8 a.m. PT (regular time)

"Just when you think all reality shows are the same, you'll find that those on BYUtv are something special," added Duke. "Our Sunday daytime lineup documents how people inspire others through visual art in 'Artful,' music in 'Grace Notes' and other talents and abilities in 'Hello Sunday.' Fans of 'Relative Race' will surely also fall in love with 'How I Got Here,' which is such a beautiful journey of family and heritage, and we're sure it will inspire viewers to reach out to a relative of a different generation about their family's own immigration story. There is just so much to look forward to this season."

Sunday daytime programming includes season three of "Artful," providing a rare, intimate glimpse into the lives of artists, the inner workings of the creative spirit and how personal faith influences them and their art; season three of "Hello Sunday," sharing stories about life's little miracles from across the globe, including from 2020 Olympic vault silver medalist MyKayla Skinner and British-American singer, dancer and actor Alex Boye; and season three of "Grace Notes," hosted by Elaine Bradley from Neon Trees and showcasing exclusive performances and interviews from over a dozen artists, such as the Grammy-winning Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallee of Pentatonix and the Grammy-nominated Cory Asbury and Matt Maher.

Sunday evenings feature the fast-paced travel show "How I Got Here," in which young adults accompany their immigrant parents back to their country of origin on a 10-day trip of a lifetime. Each episode tells the moving story of a parent-child duo's journey all while enjoying the picturesque views, local cuisine and cultural impact of locales ranging from Israel and Chile to Italy and Zambia. They each relive the sacrifice, struggle and dramatic circumstances that led their families up to this point and experience the confidence and connection that comes from tapping into their roots. "How I Got Here" is produced by Forté Entertainment ("The Quest") and BYUtv.

Returning shows to the Sunday night lineup include season three of "Malory Towers," set in an all-girls boarding school in England after World War II – a nostalgic world of midnight feasts, lacrosse, ghost stories and lasting friendships, and season two of "Ruby and the Well," in which the well tests Ruby with an array of new challenges. Wish clues are more cryptic, words have double meanings, and wishes have more surprising twists and turns than ever. Rounding out the night is season ten of "Relative Race," the first family-history based competitive reality show, which follows four teams as they meet relatives linked by DNA for the first time in a race throughout the United States.

Monday night brings a new show after a returning favorite. Coming back for its 10th anniversary is season 16 of long-running, viral sketch comedy series "Studio C." It is followed by "Saving Me" – the story of a grumpy old tech billionaire from the distant future who has royally screwed up his life, his relationships, and the world, and who goes back in time and teams up with his eleven-year-old self to figure out together how to be a better person and prevent their miserable future. Principal voice actors include Ivan Sherry ("Inspector Gadget"), Adam Sanders ("Clifford the Big Red Dog"), Jonathan Tan ("My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale"), Amariah Faulkner ("Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood"), Ana Sani ("Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City"), Dan Chameroy ("Hotel Transylvania: The Series"), Cory Doran ("Total DramaRama") and Jamie Watson ("True and the Rainbow Kingdom"). "Saving Me" is produced by Sphere Animation ("Curious George") and BYUtv.

BYUtv is available across the country via cable, satellite and multiple digital media platforms. For a complete listing of BYUtv's programming and to view full episodes, visit www.byutv.org or download the app. BYUtv streams for free with no subscriptions, in-app purchases or ads. The network is always streaming live, and past and current seasons are all available to binge.

