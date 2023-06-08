BYUtv's "Studio C" Renewed for Seasons 17 & 18; Entire Original Cast to Return for 200th Episode

18 past and current cast members of hit sketch comedy series join season 18 premiere

PROVO, Utah, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BYUtv, the home of inspiring family entertainment – available over cable, satellite and free streaming – today announced the renewal of long-running "Studio C" for two more seasons with a fall premiere of season 17 and a season 18 premiere in spring 2024. Season 18 will kick off with a celebratory hour-long 200th episode featuring 18 past and current cast members, including the return of all 10 originals. Every aired episode of the show is always available to stream for free on the BYUtv app and at BYUtv.org, and sketches will continue to be featured across social media.

“Studio C” cast, seasons 17 and 18

A viral phenom with more than two billion views on YouTube and past guest stars including Emmy winner Kenan Thompson ("Saturday Night Live," "Kenan"), Will Forte ("Saturday Night Live," "The Last Man on Earth") and Jon Heder ("Napoleon Dynamite," "Blades of Glory"), "Studio C" derives universally loved humor from everyday life through shareable sketches that offer comic perspective on commonplace scenarios and pop culture commentary. Since its premiere in 2012, the family-friendly sketch comedy series has successfully created standout characters like Scott Sterling, hosted a live special in New York City with two sold-out audiences and fostered a revolving cast of talented comedians.

Recent hit sketches on YouTube include "Robbing a Bank on the Go" (9.8 million views), "Captain Hook Gets Offended" parts one (7.7 million views) and two (3.2 million views), and "Grandpa Joe is EVIL" (2.6 million views).

"'Studio C' remains a fan-favorite series for the whole family more than a decade after its original premiere," said Andra Johnson Duke, head of content at BYUtv. "Across both the upcoming seasons, nostalgic fans and newcomers alike will enjoy laugh-out-loud spins on the latest pop culture from the hilarious current cast as well as frequent guest appearances from beloved former members of the 'Studio C' family. The return of the entire original cast for the 200th episode honors the journey of this enduring series."

Seasons 17 and 18 will feature Garet Allen (seasons 10-18), Kiri Case (seasons 17-18), Carl Foreman (seasons 17-18), original cast member Jason Gray (seasons 1-9, 13-18), Dalton Johnson (seasons 6, 8-18), Jericho Lopez (seasons 16-18), Aleta Myles (seasons 17-18), Gabby Moore (seasons 16-18) and Tori Pence (seasons 6, 8-14, 16-18). Original cast member Mallory Everton (seasons 1-9) and fellow former cast members Megan Rico (seasons 14-16) and Austin Williams (seasons 10-15) will make guest appearances in both seasons.

Returning to join the current cast in the season 18 premiere to mark the 200th episode will be every additional original cast member, including Adam Berg, Whitney Call, Mallory Everton, Stacey Harkey, Natalie Madsen, Stephen Meek, Matt Meese, James Perry and Jeremy Warner (seasons 1-9).

The hour-long 200th episode is a celebration of everything fans of all eras love about "Studio C." It is packed with trademark parodies and recurring favorites, including an all-new version of one of the series' most popular sketches in which cast members attempt to perform an elaborate tongue twister and immediately restart if any cast member makes a mistake.

Star of BYUtv's improv musical series "Show Offs" Lisa Valentine Clark ("The Lisa Show," "Once I Was a Beehive") will also guest star during season 18, reuniting with "Show Offs" host Casey Jost ("Impractical Jokers," "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon") as he directs sketches for her episode.

"Studio C" is produced by Kaleidoscope Pictures and BYUtv, with Jake Van Wagoner ("Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out," "Impractical Jokers") returning as showrunner.

"Combining what made 'Studio C' so popular from the beginning with what has helped it live on to become the series it is today is rewarding to be a part of," said Mr. Van Wagoner. "Highlights for the upcoming seasons include special Halloween and Christmas-themed episodes and a whole new batch of fresh and funny sketches, physical comedy, celebrity impressions and musical pieces. In addition, fans can always count on an amazing lineup of sidesplitting parodies, including 'Mario Bros.,' 'X-Men,' 'Harry Potter,' 'Indiana Jones,' 'Shark Tank,' 'Bluey,' 'The Little Mermaid,' 'Star Wars' and 'Stranger Things.'"

BYUtv is available across the country via cable, satellite and multiple digital media platforms. For a complete listing of BYUtv's programming and to view full episodes, visit www.byutv.org or download the app. BYUtv streams for free with no subscriptions, in-app purchases or ads. The network is always streaming live, and past and current seasons are all available to binge.

About BYUtv

BYUtv provides families more than 2,000 hours of uplifting and compelling programming they can enjoy together. The network's content is trusted, contemporary and clean, yet clever and sophisticated enough to inspire children and parents alike. BYUtv's diverse portfolio of original, co-produced and acquired content includes scripted and unscripted dramas and comedies, competition shows, concert specials and 700+ hours of live HD collegiate sports. BYUtv is available in approximately 40 million homes in every state of the country on DISH Network, DirecTV and more than 130 major cable systems. A digital pioneer, BYUtv was the first U.S. television network to stream all its content live and free of charge over the internet. Today, BYUtv has more than two million YouTube subscribers and two billion views and is available live and on-demand on multiple digital platforms at no cost, including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox, Windows, digital apps for iOS and Android, and BYUtv.org. Based in Provo, Utah, BYUtv is part of BYU Broadcasting, which is owned by Brigham Young University.

SOURCE BYUtv