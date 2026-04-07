/C O R R E C T I O N -- Byzfunder/

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Byzfunder

Apr 07, 2026, 12:52 ET

In the news release, Byzfunder Named One of Tampa Bay's Top Places to Work, Ranking 11th in Small Business Category, issued 07-Apr-2026 by Byzfunder over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

Byzfunder Named One of Tampa Bay's Top Places to Work, Ranking 11th in Small Business Category

Recognition from the Tampa Bay Times reflects the culture-first operating philosophy Byzfunder has built from day one.

NEW YORK and TAMPA, Fla., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Most companies talk about culture. Byzfunder built one. The Tampa Bay Times has named Byzfunder one of the region's Top Places to Work, with the company placing 11th in the small business category — a recognition that reflects what happens when a high-growth fintech decides that how people feel at work is just as important as the numbers on the board.

The award, featured in the Tampa Bay Times, is based on confidential employee surveys evaluating workplace culture, leadership, values, and overall job satisfaction. Being voted in by their own team makes this recognition especially meaningful to the Byzfunder leadership.

"Building a great company means building a place where great people want to be. This recognition isn't a milestone for leadership — it belongs to every person on our team who shows up and gives everything they've got."
— Ilya Fridman, CEO & Founder, Byzfunder

Culture as a Competitive Advantage

In the alternative lending space, speed and capital win deals. But inside Byzfunder, the belief is that the best product you build is the team. From transparent leadership communication to investing in employee growth, the company has made deliberate choices to ensure that scale doesn't come at the cost of the people driving it.

Byzfunder operates with a distributed team across Austin, Tampa, Tennessee, and beyond. Maintaining a cohesive, high-trust culture across geographies requires more than company-wide emails — it requires deliberate systems, honest leadership, and a team willing to hold each other to a higher standard.

What the Recognition Reflects

Top Places to Work rankings are driven entirely by employee feedback. No campaigns. No nominations by leadership. The team speaks, and the results reflect what is actually true about the day-to-day experience of working at Byzfunder. An 11th-place finish in the small business category is a signal that Byzfunder's internal culture matches its external momentum.

The Tampa Bay Times' Top Places to Work feature will be published in print and online, spotlighting companies across the region that are raising the bar for how businesses treat their people.

What's Next

Byzfunder is actively growing its team as it scales its direct-to-merchant channel, expands ByzFlex, and advances its Byz.AI underwriting platform. For a company moving this fast, culture isn't a nice-to-have — it's the operating system. This award is a reminder that the mission and the team behind it are moving in the same direction.

Media Contact: 
Xin Hamilton, CMO
[email protected] 

About Byzfunder

Founded in 2019, Byzfunder is a fast-growing fintech lender specializing in fast, flexible working capital solutions for small and mid-sized businesses nationwide. With more than $1 billion funded to date, Byzfunder combines modern technology, experienced underwriting, and a customer-first approach to deliver transparent, reliable financing across essential industries. The company's product suite — including traditional working capital programs and ByzFlex, its revenue-based financing solution — is designed to give business owners a fast, simple, secure funding experience built around real-world needs and opportunities.

Correction: An earlier version of the photo caption read "Joe Ravens - Head of Customer Service" instead of "Jonathan Ravens - Head of Merchant Relations"

SOURCE Byzfunder

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