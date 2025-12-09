ByzFunder to Support Multiple Children's Charities with "Holiday Gifts for Kids"

Company Will Donate a Percentage of Every Dollar in Small Business Funding Provided in December

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ByzFunder , one of the fastest-growing small business funding companies in the United States, today announced its inaugural "Holiday Gifts for Kids" initiative through ByzCares, the company's community-impact and charitable giving program.

Through the new campaign, a percentage of every dollar funded will go directly toward purchasing toys, gifts, and essential items for children in need. Donations will support Toys for Tots, local foster-care organizations, and children's hospitals across the United States.

Putting Children First — One Deal at a Time

As ByzFunder helps small businesses access capital during one of the busiest seasons of the year, the company is using that momentum to help kids experience a joyful holiday. The program reflects ByzFunder's commitment to treating small business customers like family.

Instead of a one-time donation, ByzFunder tied giving to total December funding volume — a move designed to scale impact as more small businesses receive the financing they need. This means:

Growing businesses get the capital they need.

Children in difficult circumstances get gifts and the care they need.

And every single deal creates real, immediate good for a family somewhere in the U.S.

Quote from ByzFunder CEO Ilya Fridman — "This One Matters to Us."

"Every holiday, we meet business owners who are fighting for their families, their staff, and their communities. So this year, we wanted our success to reflect something bigger.

When a business gets funded, a child gets needed support. It's that simple — and it matters. There are kids in hospitals, in foster care, and in shelters who need to feel seen and supported. This program allows us to help in meaningful ways."

Strengthening Communities Through SMB Lending

For ByzFunder, this initiative is more than charity — it's an extension of the work the company does every day. Small businesses are the backbone of local communities, and ByzFunder believes supporting families and children is another key part of building stronger neighborhoods, towns, and cities.

ByzCares focuses on:

Children's welfare

Pediatric healthcare

Foster and adoption support

Education

Family-focused community programs

The company expects this year's program to be the largest December charitable initiative in ByzFunder history, driven by record funding volume and increased holiday demand for working capital.

For more information, please go to byzfunder.com.

About ByzFunder

Founded in 2019, ByzFunder is a fast-growing fintech lender specializing in fast, flexible working capital solutions for small and mid-sized businesses nationwide. With more than $1 billion funded to date, ByzFunder combines modern technology, experienced underwriting, and a customer-first approach to deliver transparent, reliable financing across essential industries. The company's product suite — including traditional working capital programs and ByzFlex, its revenue-based financing solution — is designed to give business owners a fast, simple, secure funding experience built around real-world needs and opportunities.

Fast. Simple. Secure.

SOURCE ByzFunder