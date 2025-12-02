Byzfunder Names CMO, Head of Capital Markets to Fuel Growth

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Byzfunder, one of the nation's fastest-growing small-business lenders, announced two senior leadership appointments – naming Xin Hamilton as Chief Marketing Officer and Ted Kelleher as Head of Capital Markets – to support the company's continued nationwide growth and its commitment to delivering a modern, high-performance experience for small business owners.

Xin Hamilton – Chief Marketing Officer

Xin Hamilton brings more than a decade of global marketing experience across consumer electronics, omnichannel retail, and digital growth. Before joining Byzfunder, she served as VP of Marketing & eCommerce at Boss Audio Systems for more than seven years, where she led multi-brand expansion, marketing automation frameworks, and large-scale digital programs. She previously held senior roles at Coolpad, overseeing product strategy and global marketing for smart devices.

Xin recently led the entire Byzfunder rebrand, including the company's new visual identity, redesigned customer and partner portals, unified product architecture (ByzFlex, Byz.AI, ByzCares), and a direct-to-market strategy that elevated Byzfunder into a nationally recognized fintech brand. Her leadership repositioned Byzfunder around speed, trust, and customer-focused lending.

Quote from Xin Hamilton, CMO:

"Byzfunder has the technology, the products, and the culture to lead this industry. My goal is to build a marketing engine and brand presence that reflect the scale and ambition of the company. We're here to set a new standard for how small-business lending should feel."

Ted Kelleher – Head of Capital Markets

Ted Kelleher joins Byzfunder with deep experience across private credit, structured finance, and institutional distribution. He previously held capital markets leadership roles at Applied Data Finance (ADF), Funding Circle US, and Société Générale, where he oversaw fixed-income and structured products distribution across global markets. Ted will guide Byzfunder's capital strategy, strengthen liquidity programs, and expand institutional partnerships to support the company's growing origination volume.

Quote from Ted Kelleher, Head of Capital Markets:

"Byzfunder is in a defining moment of growth. My focus is ensuring we have the capital depth, investor confidence, and structured programs required to support national expansion. The demand from business owners is strong and Byzfunder is positioned to meet it."

Quote from Byzfunder CEO Ilya Fridman:

"Xin and Ted bring exactly the expertise we need to scale responsibly and aggressively. Xin rebuilt our brand from the ground up, giving Byzfunder a voice and identity that match our mission. Ted strengthens our capital markets capabilities and deepens our credibility across private credit. With this leadership team, we are well-positioned for a huge 2026."

Byzfunder continues to expand its footprint nationwide, combining strong technology, experienced leadership, and a customer-first approach to deliver fast, transparent, and reliable funding solutions to small businesses across the United States.

About ByzFunder

Founded in 2019, ByzFunder is a fast-growing fintech lender specializing in fast, flexible working capital solutions for small and mid-sized businesses nationwide. With more than $1 billion funded to date, ByzFunder combines modern technology, experienced underwriting, and a customer-first approach to deliver transparent, reliable financing across essential industries. The company's product suite — including traditional working capital programs and ByzFlex, its revenue-based financing solution — is designed to give business owners a fast, simple, secure funding experience built around real-world needs and opportunities.

