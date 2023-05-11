BZAM Ltd. Receives EU GMP Certification Approval

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BZAM Ltd. (the "Company" or "BZAM") (CSE: BZAM) (US-OTC: BZAMF), a leading Canadian cannabis producer, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd, has received EU GMP certification for the Company's facility located in Ancaster, Ontario. This certification permits the Company to export certain medicinal cannabis products to numerous global markets. The certification is valid for a three-year period from inspection, with a renewal date of August 31, 2025.

This certification allows BZAM to execute on existing strategic distribution partnerships which have already been established, including partnerships in Germany and the UK. With regard to the UK, the Company anticipates launching multiple strains under The Green Organic Dutchman brand in Q4 2023.

Matt Milich, CEO, stated: "We are thrilled to announce this significant milestone for the Company. Having laid the groundwork with key partners in Germany and the UK, we are ready to hit the ground running as we continue expanding our distribution network in the additional markets this opens up. We couldn't be more excited to share some of Canada's best cannabis with our friends in Europe."

With Germany's recent moves toward legalising cannabis for recreational use, BZAM is now well positioned to benefit from regulatory changes as they unfold. The Company expects to see a positive impact on revenue from international sales resulting from EU GMP certification by Q4 2023, if not sooner.

About BZAM Ltd.

BZAM Ltd. (CSE: BZAM) (OTC: BZAMF) is a leading Canadian cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods, innovation, quality, consistency, integrity, sustainability and transparency. The BZAM family includes core brands BZAM™, TGOD™, ness™, Highly Dutch Organic™, TABLE TOP™, and partner brands Dunn Cannabis, FRESH and Wyld. BZAM operates facilities in BC, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan.

BZAM's Common Shares and certain warrants issued under the indentures dated June 12, 2020, October 23, 2020, and December 10, 2020, currently trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol "BZAM". BZAM's Common Shares trade in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "BZAMF". For more information, please visit www.bzam.com

