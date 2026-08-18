BZZR Announces First-of-Its-Kind Agreement as Official Preseason Streaming Destination for the Los Angeles Rams and Names Amy Elkins as Chief Impact Officer

Amy Elkins to Lead League, Team, and Fan Engagement as BZZR Becomes Streaming Home for Rams Preseason Games

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BZZR, the first verified all-sports social media platform, today announced a first-of-its-kind deal with the Los Angeles Rams naming BZZR the streaming home for the team's 2026 preseason games, alongside the appointment of sports and entertainment executive Amy Elkins as Chief Impact Officer.

Amy Elkins, Chief Impact Officer at BZZR

BZZR will stream all of the Los Angeles Rams' 2026 pre-season games direct to fans on its platform, which kicked off with a successful first game and Rams victory this past Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Fans will have access to the team's two upcoming preseason games on Saturday, August 22 as the Rams take on the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium and Thursday, August 27 against the Los Angeles Chargers. This arrangement is a first for an NFL team and gives Rams fans a dedicated home for preseason action, a model BZZR plans to bring to other teams and leagues in the seasons ahead.

This deal positions BZZR as a single destination centered on the fan experience. BZZR's creators, including NFL film analyst, Brett Kollmann, Ramblin' Rams, Brooke Knows Ball, and more, are amplifying that vision with live reactions and pre- and post-game coverage, making BZZR the home field for Rams content year-round.

Elkins played a pivotal role in shaping the Rams agreement, further cementing her reputation as one of the industry's foremost entertainment power players. With 25-years of experience in media, entertainment, and platform growth, Elkins brings a track record of developing relationships and crafting fan experiences around some of the industry's most recognizable IPs, from 200+ award-winning and blockbuster films to the NFL, NBA, MLB, and FIFA. In her role, Elkins will lead BZZR's league, team, athlete, and creator partnerships, fan experience strategy, and industry relationships, shaping how the platform brings live games, AI-powered personalization, and verified creators together into one unified destination.

"The Rams agreement is a defining moment for BZZR - proof that our model works and a blueprint for how we scale," said Brett Weitz, CEO of BZZR. "Amy was instrumental in getting this deal across the line, and it's exactly the kind of direct, fan-centric relationship she'll keep building for us. Every major team is looking for new ways to reach fans, and BZZR is building the infrastructure to power that shift at scale. This deal marks the next step in our growth as a company, and it certainly won't be the last."

"BZZR is building the fan-centric sports community that today's fans deserve, and our work with the Rams shows exactly what that looks like," said Elkins. "We're creating more than a feed; we're building a force-multiplier for live viewing, creators' voices, and the collective experience fans have been craving. It's about creating direct, meaningful access between a team like the Rams and the fans who show up for them every single day. Fandom has always been emotional, and it's time the platforms built for it caught up."

"The Rams have always believed in moving quickly when innovation creates a better experience for our fans. When the league opened the door this offseason for teams to stream preseason games, we saw an opportunity to move fast and be among the first to bring all three Rams preseason games directly to fans in a new way," said Rams Chief Commercial Officer Jennifer Prince. "Partnering with BZZR allows us to combine their streaming technology and social-first platform with the strength of the Rams brand to expand access, meet fans where they are and continue pushing the boundaries of how sports content is distributed and experienced."

Together, the Rams arrangement and Elkins appointment marks a pivotal step in BZZR's growth, bringing the leadership and team relationships needed to scale what fans have been asking for. As BZZR continues to build direct connections between teams, leagues, and the fans, these milestones lay the groundwork for what's next.

About BZZR

BZZR is reimagining the future of sports media by giving athletes, personalities, and teams full control of their content, audience, and revenue while uniting live games, creator-driven content, and real-time fan community in one place, empowering fans to engage through live games, daily content, behind-the-scenes access, and premium experiences. BZZR was recently announced as the direct-to-consumer streaming partner for the Texas Rangers, now available on Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and Fire TV.

About Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams – Los Angeles' original professional sports team and Super Bowl LVI Champions – stand as one of the oldest franchises in the National Football League and since its founding in 1937, have garnered four World Championships and sent 30 of its members to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a professional sports team, the organization is committed to be a valuable civic partner and serving the greater Los Angeles area 365 days a year. The Rams play their home games at SoFi Stadium, which is located at Hollywood Park, a 298-acre sports and entertainment destination owned, being developed and operated by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, CA.

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SOURCE BZZR