New All-Sports Platform BZZR Names Brett Weitz As CEO to Lead Next Era of Sports Media

Former X Content Chief Brings Decades of Leadership and Experience to Redefine Sports Fandom

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BZZR, the first verified all-sports social media platform, today announced the appointment of Brett Weitz as Chief Executive Officer. A visionary media executive with a career spanning emerging digital platforms, broadcast, and cable, Weitz brings unmatched experience building content strategies and talent ecosystems to BZZR as it redefines sports fandom in the fragmented streaming era.

Brett Weitz, CEO at BZZR

As CEO, Weitz will lead BZZR's expansion across multiple leagues and streaming partnerships, including a significant investment in women's sports, as the company broadens its footprint across the evolving sports media ecosystem. Weitz will focus on deepening the platform's core promise of collapsing the multi-screen, fragmented, experience of live sports and social conversation into one unified destination.

Additionally, central to this vision is scaling BZZR's Sports Graph, its proprietary AI platform powering fan intelligence, personalization, and engagement, to build the most connected fan-to-team environment in sports and cement BZZR as the leading platform for sports fans everywhere.

Weitz joins BZZR following his tenure as Global Head of Content, Talent, and Brand Sales at X (formerly Twitter), where he built content strategies for X's 600 million monthly users, secured premium sports partnerships, and oversaw the Brand Sales Division servicing 3,000 of the world's top publishers, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, and the NHL.

Prior to X, Weitz served as General Manager of TBS, TNT, and truTV (TNets) at WarnerDiscovery where he built one of cable's most powerful network portfolios, reaching nearly 200 million people. Under his leadership, TNT and TBS ranked as the #1 and #2 cable entertainment networks in prime time, while truTV attracted the youngest and most affluent audience in its category.

"Social media and sports content are at a cultural inflection point and fans want more than just highlights. They want connection, community, and conversation, without the noise and distractions that come with most platforms. BZZR is the first all sports platform built entirely around that reality," said Brett Weitz, CEO of BZZR. "I've spent my career at the intersection of sports, culture, and content, and couldn't be more excited about the opportunity to help grow this platform into an All Sports/No Noise destination."

"Brett is uniquely positioned to lead BZZR at one of the most important inflection points in sports media," said Jeff Bookout, Founder and Chairman of BZZR. "As the industry shifts from the traditional regional sports network model toward direct-to-consumer streaming, Brett brings the rare combination of platform expertise, content vision, and media relationships needed to capitalize on that shift. Under his leadership, BZZR will accelerate its expansion into live game streaming, not simply as a media product, but as a powerful driver of fan acquisition, engagement, and creator growth across the platform."

BZZR launched in April 2026 and currently has over 700 creators to date.

Weitz began his career at United Talent Agency before rising through the ranks at Michael Ovitz's Artists Television Group, followed by executive roles at Colombia Tri-Star Television, 20th Century Fox Television, and fox21, where he oversaw the development of hit shows including Prison Break and Sons of Anarchy. Weitz has been named one of The Hollywood Reporter's "35 Executives Under 35 to Watch," recognized as one of "The Gatekeepers of Comedy" by New York Magazine, and honored by Multichannel News as one of the "Top Executives Under 40."

About BZZR

BZZR is reimagining the future of sports media – giving athletes and sports creators full control of their content, their audience, and their revenue. Built exclusively for the sports world, BZZR empowers the full spectrum of sports creators, from athletes and broadcasters to coaches, personalities, and influencers – to engage fans through daily content, behind-the-scenes access, and premium experiences.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE BZZR