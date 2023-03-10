C & C Heating & Air Conditioning celebrates Women's History Month by advocating for more women in the skilled trades

The Detroit-area HVAC company says women can make a lucrative and fulfilling living by entering the home service industry

DETROIT, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the general manager of C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, a leading Detroit-area heating and cooling company, Dayna Hottle says that more women should consider a career in the skilled trades, especially as a labor shortage in the industry means there are job openings and the pay is lucrative.

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning General Manager Dayna Hottle says women can make a lucrative and fulfilling career by entering the skilled trades industry.

"It can be intimidating to enter a male-dominated field, but as more and more women see the benefits of working in this industry, we can overcome any stigma," said Hottle, who began her career in the trades working the phones at the family business she now runs. "Learning a skilled trade is ideal for women who want to follow a technical career path but don't want to rack up thousands in student loan debt by attending a college. HVAC techs, plumbers and electricians are jobs that can't be outsourced and they are all good-paying jobs with desirable benefits. It's a great job for a woman."

March is Women's History Month, and Hottle points to times in America's history when most trade and manufacturing jobs were staffed by women.

"During World Wars I and II, with the men gone overseas to fight, nearly all our manufacturing and technical jobs were held by women, so there is a solid history of women in this country taking up the skilled trades as a profession," she said. "While it's still a male-dominated field, we are seeing more and more women choosing to make their careers in our industry and the industry is better for it."

Hottle was born into the industry, working for her grandfather, father and uncles at C & C in the call center and then as operations manager after taking some time away from the business to earn a degree in economics and management. She has served as C & C's general manager since January 2022.

"Working in this industry has been wonderful to me and my family," she said. "As the Baby Boomers retire, this industry is experiencing a significant skills gap. Women can help make up that difference. And, when you learn a trade, it's a lifetime skill. Regardless of where you live, you can take this skill with you and find a career earning a good, honest living."

About C & C Heating & Air Conditioning

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning is a Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than six decades of expertise in installing and servicing all makes and models of heating and cooling equipment. Their technicians are highly trained and qualified and undergo annual background checks, random drug testing, extensive technical and customer service training and are North American Technician Excellence (NATE) certified. Services include HVAC maintenance and repair, duct cleaning, whole-home air filtration systems, indoor air quality systems and comprehensive maintenance agreements. For more information, call C & C Heating & Air Conditioning at (586) 439-3319 or visit their website at https://candcheat.com/

