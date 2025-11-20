Detroit home comfort experts share benefits of high-efficiency systems

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning says upgrading outdated water heaters reduces energy use and improves reliability during cold weather

DETROIT, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures drop and utility bills rise, C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, a trusted Detroit-area home service company with more than seven decades of experience, is reminding homeowners that upgrading an outdated water heater can improve efficiency, lower monthly costs and deliver more consistent comfort during the coldest months of the year.

"Water heating can account for nearly 20% of a home's energy use, and older or inefficient systems often struggle to keep up when winter arrives," said C & C Heating & Air Conditioning General Manager Dayna Hottle. "A new high-efficiency water heater provides faster recovery times, reliable hot water and energy savings that add up month after month."

Hottle said homeowners should consider replacing their water heater if they notice signs of aging, including inconsistent temperatures, rusty water, unusual noises or leaks near the base of the tank. Systems that are more than 10 years old are often less efficient and more prone to breakdowns that can cause unexpected repair costs.

"Replacing an older water heater before it fails can save homeowners the stress and expense of emergency service calls during freezing weather," Hottle said. "Today's newer systems, including hybrid electric and tankless models, are designed to deliver the same level of comfort while using significantly less energy."

Hottle also noted that homeowners who install qualifying high-efficiency water heaters before Dec. 31, 2025, may be eligible for federal tax credits under the Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit program established through the Inflation Reduction Act. Homeowners can claim up to 30% of the installation cost, up to a maximum of $600, for eligible water heaters.

"Installing a modern water heater is more than a quick fix," Hottle said. "It's an upgrade that improves daily comfort, reduces maintenance costs and adds lasting value to your home."

For more information about career opportunities at C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, call (586) 439-3319 or visit https://candcheat.com/.

About C & C Heating & Air Conditioning

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning is a Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than seven decades of expertise installing and servicing all makes and models of heating and cooling equipment. Their technicians are highly trained and qualified and undergo annual background checks, random drug testing, extensive technical and customer service training and are North American Technician Excellence (NATE) certified. Services include HVAC maintenance and repair, duct cleaning, whole-home air filtration systems, indoor air quality systems and comprehensive maintenance agreements. For more information, call (586) 439-3319 or visit https://candcheat.com/.

