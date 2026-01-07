C & C Heating & Air Conditioning shares five simple ways homeowners can cut winter energy costs

The Detroit home service professionals explain how maintenance, smart habits and efficient equipment can keep families warm without blowing the budget

DETROIT, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As winter temperatures drive up heating demand across Michigan, C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, a trusted Detroit-area home service company with more than seven decades of experience, is sharing five simple and effective steps homeowners can take to reduce winter energy costs without sacrificing comfort.

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning explains how maintenance, smart habits and efficient equipment keep winter energy bills lower while keeping families warm.

"Many homeowners assume high winter utility bills are unavoidable, but small changes can make a big difference," C & C Heating & Air Conditioning General Manager Dayna Hottle said. "With the right habits and a properly functioning system, families can stay comfortable while keeping their energy expenses under control."

Hottle said homeowners looking to cut winter heating costs should focus on the following five steps:

Schedule a professional heating system tune-up. Routine maintenance helps furnaces and heat pumps operate efficiently, reducing energy waste and preventing costly breakdowns during peak winter months.



Upgrade to a programmable or smart thermostat. Lowering the temperature when the home is unoccupied or overnight can significantly reduce heating costs while maintaining comfort when it matters most.



Seal air leaks and improve insulation. Drafty doors, windows and poorly insulated areas allow warm air to escape, forcing heating systems to work harder and longer.



Change air filters regularly. Dirty filters restrict airflow and decrease system efficiency, which can lead to higher energy use and unnecessary wear on equipment.



Consider high-efficiency heating upgrades. Modern high-efficiency furnaces and cold-climate heat pumps are designed to deliver consistent warmth using less energy than older systems.

"These steps are straightforward and affordable, yet they can lead to noticeable savings over the course of the winter," she said. "Homeowners are often surprised by how much impact simple maintenance and efficiency improvements can have on their monthly bills."

Hottle said that homeowners may also qualify for local or state incentives when upgrading to energy-efficient heating equipment, which can help offset upfront costs while delivering long-term savings.

For more information about C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, call (586) 439-3319 or visit candcheat.com/.

About C & C Heating & Air Conditioning

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning is a Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than seven decades of expertise installing and servicing all makes and models of heating and cooling equipment. Their technicians are highly trained and qualified and undergo annual background checks, random drug testing, extensive technical and customer service training and are North American Technician Excellence (NATE) certified. Services include HVAC maintenance and repair, duct cleaning, whole-home air filtration systems, indoor air quality systems and comprehensive maintenance agreements. For more information, call (586) 439-3319 or visit https://candcheat.com/.

SOURCE C & C Heating & Air Conditioning