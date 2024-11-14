C & C Heating & Air Conditioning shares tips to create a greener holiday season

The Detroit-based home service company has advice to save energy and money on utility bills

DETROIT, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, a leading Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than seven decades of experience, wants to help homeowners enjoy the holidays by offering advice on how to keep heating systems running efficiently.

"This is a time of year to make memories and share traditions with family and friends," said Dayna Hottle, general manager of C & C Heating & Air Conditioning. "Having a system breakdown during holiday festivities is costly and inconvenient and can be avoided by taking a few easy steps."

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning shares tips for homeowners to save energy and money this holiday season.

Hottle said there are ways to save energy and avoid higher utility bills when people are budgeting for gift giving and entertaining, such as:

Replace filters: New filters improve the air quality of your home and efficiency of your system.

New filters improve the air quality of your home and efficiency of your system. Adjust ceiling fans: They aren't just for summer. Adjust to turn clockwise to distribute warm air.

They aren't just for summer. Adjust to turn clockwise to distribute warm air. Tune-up before guests arrive: Avoid a holiday hosting inconvenience, cold house and straining your system by scheduling maintenance and a tune-up before guests arrive.

Avoid a holiday hosting inconvenience, cold house and straining your system by scheduling maintenance and a tune-up before guests arrive. Smart thermostats: Save as much as 10% annually on utility costs.

Save as much as 10% annually on utility costs. Rebates & incentives: Give yourself the gift of an energy-efficient upgrade by taking advantage of rebates and tax incentives for long-term savings.

"There are rebates and credits available to help offset the cost of a new unit while providing year-round savings and reducing energy consumption," Hottle said. "They make such an impact when it comes to lessening your home's carbon footprint and saving money on your monthly heating costs."

For more information about C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, call (586) 439-3319 or visit https://candcheat.com/.

About C & C Heating & Air Conditioning

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning is a Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than seven decades of expertise installing and servicing all makes and models of heating and cooling equipment. Their technicians are highly trained and qualified and undergo annual background checks, random drug testing, extensive technical and customer service training and are North American Technician Excellence (NATE) certified. Services include HVAC maintenance and repair, duct cleaning, whole-home air filtration systems, indoor air quality systems and comprehensive maintenance agreements. For more information, call C & C Heating & Air Conditioning at (586) 439-3319 or visit their website at https://candcheat.com/.

