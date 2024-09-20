C & C Heating & Air Conditioning warns mold can wreak havoc on a home

The Detroit-based home service company offers tips to homeowners to clean up and prevent the toxic fungus during National Mold Awareness Month

DETROIT, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, a leading Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than seven decades of experience, says that mold can create a toxic environment in the home and is using National Mold Awareness Month to educate homeowners about the effects of mold and how to prevent its spread.

"Repeated exposure to mold can aggravate allergies and asthma and, in rare instances, can cause serious infections, especially in people with compromised immune systems," said Dayna Hottle, general manager of C & C Heating & Air Conditioning. "Since September is National Mold Awareness Month, it's the perfect time for homeowners to inspect their houses for mold and work on preventative measures to stop its growth."

She said that in addition to causing health problems, mold can reduce the value of a home. If left unchecked, household mold can even pose such a serious health and safety risk that local authorities may be forced to condemn the house.

"When mold infests your home, the first signs may not be so obvious, but there are some telltale warnings," she said. "These include a musty odor, mold spots on clothing, allergy or asthma flare-ups and warped walls."

Hottle offered the following tips to clean up and prevent household mold:

Use a water and vinegar solution to clean areas where mold is present. For more toxic molds, it may be necessary to use a bleach and water solution.

Repair leaks. Whether water is seeping in through the roof or from a leaky pipe, keeping water out of the home is paramount in the battle against mold.

Keep the humidity low. While an air conditioner can help curb humidity levels in the summer, homeowners may also need to install a dehumidifier in the winter or for extra protection. The ideal humidity level in a home should be below 50%.

Have the ductwork cleaned. If a homeowner suspects that mold is being spread by the HVAC system, it's a good idea to have the ductwork professionally cleaned by a reputable company whose technicians are certified by the National Air Duct Cleaners Association.

Hire a mold remediation specialist. If the mold infestation is more than 10 square feet or is caused by a major source of water damage, homeowners should consider hiring a mold remediation professional.

"Mold thrives in dark, damp places like bathrooms, kitchen cabinets and basements," Hottle said. "But with a little prevention and some targeted cleaning and removal, your home can be free from mold and you'll be breathing better in no time."

