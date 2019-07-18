C-A-L Ranch Stores Introduces the C-A-L Ranch Rewards Mastercard® in Partnership with First Bankcard

AMMON, Idaho., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- C-A-L Stores, a regional retailer with 26 stores in Idaho, Utah, Nevada, and Arizona, and First Bankcard, a division of First National Bank of Omaha and a leading issuer of credit cards, announce the C-A-L Ranch Rewards Mastercard®.

"First Bankcard has been a great partner and we are very pleased with how seamless the launch has been and with all the support they have given us," said Brock Leonardson, chief financial officer, C-A-L Ranch Stores. "We are very excited to offer this much-improved product to our customers."

The new C-A-L Ranch Rewards Mastercard® features the following benefits:

3 points per $1 spent at C-A-L Ranch 1

spent at C-A-L Ranch 2 points per $1 spent at gas stations and grocery stores 1

spent at gas stations and grocery stores 1 point per $1 spent everywhere else 1

spent everywhere else Plus, receive a $25 C-A-L Ranch Rewards Gift Card for every 2,500 points earned.1

Additionally – and critical to the strategy for many small and big-ticket retailers - the C-A-L Ranch Mastercard incorporates a 0% for 6 months financing line, always on, always triggered by purchases that exceed $500. Further, no accrued finance charges will apply, and consumers earn rewards on these purchases. This innovative feature combines the best of a rewards-based program along with financing needs often offered by a private label financing program. Cardholders also receive fraud protection 24/7 and can access their FICO® Scores online anytime for free.

"We've engineered the best of both worlds to support our retail partners and their customers: rewards and consumer friendly financing," said Jerry O'Flanagan, executive vice president, Consumer Banking Group, at First National Bank of Omaha. "The C-A-L Ranch Rewards Mastercard® will help C-A-L Ranch Stores build loyalty with its customers while providing an exceptional rewards and brand experience."

About C-A-L Ranch Stores

C-A-L Ranch Stores appeals to consumers who work, play, love and live the farm & ranch, western, and outdoor lifestyles. C-A-L Ranch Stores was founded in 1959 and has grown from a single store to a regional retailer with 26 shopping locations throughout the intermountain west. The company is privately held and based in Idaho Falls, Idaho. To learn more visit calranch.com/aboutc-a-lranch.

About First Bankcard

First Bankcard, a division of First National Bank of Omaha, is a leader in the credit card partnership arena, serving approximately 200 financial institutions, co-brand and affinity partners nationwide. For 60 years, First Bankcard has offered quality products and superior service to help its customers achieve their goals. Visit http://partners.firstbankcard.com for more information.

About First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska. First National of Nebraska and its affiliates have more than $23 billion in assets and 5,000 employee associates. Primary banking offices are located in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas.

1See the Credit Card Rewards Terms and Conditions in the Summary of Credit Terms for details, including earning, redemption, expiration or forfeiture. Your % back rewards are earned as points.

