C-CAP AWARDS MORE THAN $2 MILLION IN COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS TO STUDENTS

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Careers through Culinary Arts Programs (C-CAP), the workforce development nonprofit that provides more than 22,000 students in eight states and Washington D.C., culinary, life and job skills, announces it will distribute $2,540,993 worth of scholarships to 144 students this spring. To date, in its 34 years of existence, C-CAP has given out more than $71 million in scholarships.

"We're thrilled to announce that we once again are awarding a significant amount of scholarships to highly deserving students across our 186 high schools," says Tanya Steel, Executive Director of C-CAP. "We recognize that many of our students want us to help them secure employment in the hospitality industry but many of our other graduates want to enroll in higher education. Thanks to our very generous donors and partner higher-education institutions, we're able to provide scholarships for these wonderful C-CAP students."

Scholarship Breakdown

Arizona : $447,788 to 37 students

: to 37 students Chicago : $287,268 to 10 students

: to 10 students DC/ Maryland : $331,048 to 22 students

: to 22 students Los Angeles : $714,051 to 38 students

: to 38 students New York : $459,682 to 23 students

: to 23 students Philadelphia : $301,156 to 14 students

C-CAP Scholarship Donors

Institutions: Culinary Institute of America; Culinary Institute of New York at Monroe College; Institute of Culinary Education; The Fritz Knoebel School of Hospitality Management at University of Denver Business School; Kingsborough Community College; Johnson & Wales University; Joliet Junior College; Prince Georges Community College; Scottsdale Community College; Washburne Culinary & Hospitality Institute.

Donors: American Medical Association; Beaver Creek; Brendon Cadell; Brownstone Family Foundation; Carol and Dean Hammer; Carstens Family Foundation; Charleen Badman; Concessions International; Culinary Agents; Diane Mohilef; Essen Bakery; Filippo Berio; Fort International; Grausman Family Fund; Guittard Chocolate Company; Gwendolyn Williams; Irene Mecchi; Jonna Christensen; Katrina Foundation; JW Marriott Desert Ridge; Lawrence Moore; Les Amis Esoffier; Les Dames d'Escoffier (regional and national chapters); Maggiore Foundation, Chef Mark Tarbell; McCormick Spices; Mise En Place; New York Association of Culinary Professionals; New York Community Trust Cedar Chest Fund; One Off Hospitality; Pennsylvania Restaurant Association; The Phoenician; Pizza Fest; Ralph Hoffman Foundation; Ronald Newburg Foundation; Russell Ferber Foundation; Shake Shack Philadelphia; Shirley Chung; Sid Rosenblatt; SoCal Gas; Studio City Farmers Market; Thompson Hospitality; Tricia Small; US Foods; Verrado Rotary.

About Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP)

Long co-chaired by chef Marcus Samuelsson, C-CAP is an education and workforce development nonprofit that provides the underserved—teens, the formerly incarcerated and work-permitted asylum seekers—a pathway to success through higher-education scholarships, paid apprenticeships and jobs in the food sector.

Annually, C-CAP provides culinary, job and life skills to over 22,000 middle-and-high school students across the United States in more than 186 schools across the entire state of Arizona, as well as in Baltimore, Camden, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City & Long Island, Newark, Philadelphia, suburban Maryland, and Washington DC. This 34-year-old nonprofit founded by Richard Grausman strives to help further food and social justice, as well as equity and inclusion by providing tools for job success. Starting in middle schools, we provide culinary-and-wellness curriculum, and in high schools also provide an integrated approach to employment in the food sector via internships/apprenticeships, job shadows, mentorship, work opportunities, college & career advising, and higher-education scholarships, along with product & food donations. To date, we have worked with 370,000 students and awarded $71 million in college scholarships. C-CAP has transformed thousands of lives in a meaningful way. The urgency to help these diverse communities has never been more critical—learn more at ccapinc.org.

SOURCE C-Cap