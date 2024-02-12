C. F. Martin & Co.® Elects New Board Member

Artist Robert Goetzl Joins Martin's Board of Directors

NAZARETH, Pa., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C. F. Martin & Co.® announced today that Robert Goetzl has been elected to the company's board of directors. With an illustrious career spanning over four decades, Robert Goetzl brings a wealth of artistic expertise and a deep-rooted connection to the Martin brand, having worked with the company on various guitar and museum-related projects since 2008.

"Goetzl brings a unique and passionate perspective that I guide my family's business successfully into the future."

"I'm pleased to announce the appointment of my cousin Robert to the Martin board," says Executive Chairman Chris Martin IV. "Yes, Robert is my cousin. Yes, it is often the case that family members serve on the boards of closely held family businesses. Robert and I grew up together. I eventually went off to college to study business and he went to art school. We reconnected over 15 years ago.

"Robert has been working on Martin Guitar art projects and our museum ever since. He brings a unique and passionate perspective that I know will help me and the rest of the board continue to help guide my family's business successfully into the future."

A distinguished freelance artist and illustrator for over 40 years, Robert Goetzl has left an indelible mark on the world of art and illustration. Notably, his work as an award-winning children's book illustrator has garnered widespread acclaim, including the prestigious Teacher's Choice Award for the illustrated book Many Nations: An Alphabet of Native America in 1997.

"I'm incredibly privileged to have been able to follow my passion for my entire life," Mr. Goetzl says. "I'm so excited to be part of this illustrious team as we continue to propel this company forward into the future as the world's premier guitar company. I do not take this task lightly, and I'm so grateful for the opportunity to support Chris Martin and Martin Guitar in this role."

Throughout his tenure with Martin Guitar, Mr. Goetzl has seamlessly integrated his artistic vision into the fabric of the company. His creative contributions extend beyond traditional illustration, with notable projects that include his line of D-Robert Goetzl guitars, the OM Biosphere™ and 00L Earth guitars, a mural detailing the history of the company, and the redesign of the Martin Museum. His innovative designs have also adorned museum displays dedicated to country music, America's veterans, and icons like Joan Baez, elevating the museum experience for visitors worldwide.

As Martin Guitar embarks on its next chapter of innovation and growth, Robert Goetzl's appointment underscores the company's commitment to artistic excellence and forward-thinking leadership.

