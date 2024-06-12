C. F. Martin & Co.® Welcomes New Head of Information Technology

NAZARETH, Pa., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C. F. Martin & Co.® announced today that Eric Williams has joined the company as its new Senior Director of IT. Williams brings a wealth of experience and creativity to Martin Guitar, having spent over 25 years in the information technology sector, including the last 12 years as Senior Director of Enterprise Applications and Analytics for Quaker Chemical in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

"We are thrilled to have Eric join our leadership team at C. F. Martin," said Martin CFO Nathan Eckhart. "Eric's background in information technology and data analytics align perfectly with our strategic direction."

Williams' extensive career includes consulting in the enterprise performance management space, where he developed a proven track record of implementing finance, HR, and commercial-driven decision support for numerous Fortune 500 clients. His industry experience spans commercial banking and insurance, consumer products, telecommunications, manufacturing, entertainment, and commercial real estate.

Williams holds an M.S. in business analytics from Villanova University and a B.S. from Rutgers University. Reflecting on his new role, Williams shared, "I grew up in a musical family where my grandfather was a Juilliard graduate and musician who worked for Steinway Pianos, so I know firsthand the lasting pride that comes from being a part of something much greater than yourself.

"Having the opportunity to continue that tradition with such an iconic brand in Martin Guitar is incredibly fulfilling for me and my family. Thinking about Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page, and Chris Cornell in my headphones all those years and knowing they were Martin players; it is just an incredible honor and privilege to be a part of this legacy of greatness that the Martin family has given to the world."

ABOUT C. F. MARTIN & CO.

C. F. Martin & Co. has been making the finest handcrafted acoustic guitars for nearly two hundred years. For some of the biggest names and the most revered musical legends across every genre and every decade. And we've been doing it with pure artistic passion, a deep love for all things music, and an unwavering commitment to our community and the environment.

But most importantly, we're still doing it... for you. For current and future generations of pioneers, rebels, and dreamers. For the beginners, the pros, and everyone in between. We believe music is an unstoppable force. It raises us up. Tells our truths. Gets us on our feet. Expresses our deepest heartaches. And our greatest joys.

So, we'll continue to make the very best acoustic instruments and strings for as long as there are people like you who love music and love making it. We want to be there to help you tell your story. To help you share your music with the world. To help unleash the artist within.

We're ready for the next two hundred years. Want to come with us? Visit martinguitar.com.

SOURCE C.F. Martin & Co.