C. Lloyd Mahaffey takes the helm at Engage Technologies Group, Inc.

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage Technologies Group, Inc. announced today that their board of directors has chosen C. Lloyd Mahaffey as their new Chief Executive Officer and President. He will succeed the company's founder and chairman, Michael Boerner, in the role.

As many technology companies prepare to launch "up round" institutional financing, it's common to bifurcate the Chairman and CEO roles, allowing the Chairman to focus on new strategic initiatives while the CEO focuses on current program execution. Engage is implementing this type of structure to ensure they're in the best position to execute existing programs and simultaneously accelerate growth.

Mr. Mahaffey, a pilot and avid sailor, is a graduate of The Citadel and Stanford's Business Technology Executive Program. During his long technology career, he has served as a senior executive at Apple, VeriFone, HP, Redleaf Ventures, and, more recently, SmartStory, where he collaborated with Mr. Boerner. During his time as a venture capitalist in Silicon Valley, Mr. Mahaffey has been involved with 39 early-stage companies and has successfully completed more than $1.5 billion USD in private equity and public market transactions.

Mr. Mahaffey's responsibilities as CEO and President of Engage will encompass global business operations, including Marketing, Engineering, Studios, Sales, Customer Experience and Finance. Mr. Boerner, meanwhile, as Founder and Chairman of the Board, will focus on developing new strategic initiatives, including the Retail/Specialty Pharmacy market and working closely with the CEO to complete an up round of financing for Engage.

"The Engage staff and our investors couldn't be happier or more excited," said Dr. Grant Stevens, an Engage Director and one of the lead investors. "This represents a new chapter for Engage Technologies Group and Lloyd is the perfect person for this position."

Mr. Mahaffey has already overseen a transition to a leaner, faster-moving Engage. Under his leadership, the company has intensified its focus on highly profitable verticals like Ocular and Aesthetics. He and his team are also engineering the company to fill a critical gap in the omnichannel strategy that is used by so many Enterprise companies around the world.

"I am very pleased to see such a seasoned professional stepping into the role. Lloyd is the perfect leader with his outstanding experience to help position our company for the next exciting phase." – Dr. Kristine Romine, Engage Medical Advisory Board, Engage Investor.

Engage Technologies Group, a privately held company based in Boise, Idaho, is one of the fastest growing technology companies in ID. Engage believes timely knowledge through trusted relationships empowers. Through its breakthrough technology solution, Engage has helped leading enterprises redefine effective omnichannel engagements across their entire B2E2B2C value chain and bring significant growth to their top and bottom lines.

