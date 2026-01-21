C Speed Positioned to Accelerate Innovation in Missile Defense Under MDA SHIELD IDIQ

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- C Speed, a proven provider of advanced, American-made radar and surveillance solutions, and a NewSpring Holdings platform company, is pleased to announce it was awarded a contract for the Missile Defense Agency Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $151B. This contract encompasses a broad range of work areas that allows for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility.

Backed by over 20 years of proven expertise in radar innovation, system integration, and sustainment, C Speed is advancing the nation's surveillance and domain awareness enterprise by delivering next–generation integrated sensing solutions that support airspace management, defense, and national security missions. C Speed's technologies enhance readiness, resilience, and decision superiority across defense, homeland, and interagency operations — ensuring operators can detect, track, and respond to evolving threats with unmatched speed and precision.

"C Speed's advanced aerial and ground-based radar systems deliver a true decision advantage," said Kevin McLaughlin, CEO of C Speed. "Our state-of-the-art early warning, threat detection and domain awareness capabilities give decision-makers the critical time they need to assess, respond, and deploy resources to ensure adversarial attacks are deterred and denied before they occur."

This award underscores C Speed's commitment to delivering the advanced domain awareness and integrated sensing capabilities that underpin the nation's layered defense missions. As SHIELD evolves, C Speed will continue providing the surveillance, early warning, and threat–tracking technologies that give operators the clarity and confidence they need to execute missile defense and other critical national security missions with speed, precision, and reliability. For more information, visit www.CSpeed.com.

About C Speed

C Speed is a leading provider of advanced radar systems and engineering solutions for civilian and military applications. The company specializes in designing, prototyping, and manufacturing state-of-the-art radar systems, focusing on radar receivers, exciters, and signal processors. C Speed has built a strong reputation by collaborating with major defense contractors and government agencies, including the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and NATO. Their product portfolio includes the "LightWave Software Defined Radar designed as a cost-effective, software-based alternative for legacy radar modernization. With over 20 years of experience in the radar industry, C Speed continues to innovate at the speed of relevance, providing critically-needed capabilities to national and international defense and national security initiatives. Learn more at www.cspeed.com.

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's majority investment strategy focused on sector-specific platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $3.5 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

SOURCE C Speed