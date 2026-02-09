C Speed and DEMCO Holdings Sign Strategic Partnership to Advance Radar and Sensing Capabilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- C Speed, a leading provider of advanced, American-made radar and surveillance solutions today announced the signing of a Strategic Partnership Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with DEMCO Holdings at the World Defense Show (WDS 2026) to support defense and security initiatives in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

This agreement establishes a framework for long-term partnership and collaboration between C Speed and DEMCO Holdings to accelerate defense and national security modernization efforts in alignment, localization, and investment programs with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 objectives. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to working in-Kingdom, with Saudi leadership and institutions, to responsibly introduce and mature advanced radar and sensing capabilities aligned with Saudi national priorities that would collectively serve US interests in the region. The collaboration is designed to support air and missile defense, border security, critical infrastructure protection, and integrated sensing architectures, while reinforcing localization, industrial participation, and technology stewardship.

"Collaborating with DEMCO Holdings represents a pivotal step in scaling C Speed's cutting-edge radar and sensing technology to act as a force multiplier for our global partners," said Kevin McLaughlin, CEO of C Speed. "Together, we aim to deliver innovative radar and sensing solutions that strengthen the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's security and defense."

Designed as a strategic and advisory partnership, this collaboration aligns capabilities and market insight to drive sustainable growth and bring rapidly deployable, mission critical sensing solutions across the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region.

"This cooperative partnership will enable us to combine the best of our engineering expertise with DEMCO Holdings' regional insight and strategic to ensure effective engagement with the Kingdom and related Saudi entities," said Andy Maner, Executive Chairman of C Speed.

"We are eager to formalize this partnership with C Speed at the World Defense Show, leveraging our combined strengths to advance radar and sensing technologies that serve the Kingdom's strategic goals through formalizing C Speed Middle East company. The company would serve the Kingdom's strategic interests and US broader interests in the region" said Mohammed Al Ibrahim, Chairman of DEMCO Holdings. "Through this partnership, we are targeting investing and joint localization programs with C Speed in alignment with vision 2030"

About C Speed

C Speed is a leading provider of advanced radar systems and engineering solutions for civilian and military applications. The company specializes in designing, prototyping, and manufacturing state-of-the-art radar systems, focusing on radar receivers, exciters, and signal processors. C Speed has built a strong reputation by collaborating with major defense contractors and government agencies, including the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and NATO. Their product portfolio includes the "LightWave Software Defined Radar designed as a cost-effective, software-based alternative for legacy radar modernization. With over 20 years of experience in the radar industry, C Speed continues to innovate at the speed of relevance, providing critically-needed capabilities to national and international defense and national security initiatives. Learn more at www.cspeed.com.

