C-Suite Executive of Sonora Quest Labs and Stanford's School of Medicine Join MediKarma's Board

Two more industry leaders join MediKarma's heavy-hitting Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MediKarma keeps attracting top industry talent; Christina Noble from Sonora Quest Labs and Elias Aboujaoude from Stanford School of Medicine have joined MediKarma's board.

Christina Noble CSSGB CFP RYT Elias Aboujaoude, MD, MA

MediKarma Inc. intends to revolutionize the healthcare market by providing a consumer-centric platform with personalized human body visualization, a dynamic health score, and an AI voice companion that answers the critical, recurring question - "what do I do next." By integrating seamlessly within consumers' lifestyles and leveraging data from multiple sources, MediKarma reduces friction within the healthcare journey and provides the best next action enabling an improved healthcare experience.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to contribute to the development and commercialization of this revolutionary consumer solution. MediKarma's AI-enabled, user-friendly GUI is personalized, engaging, and simple for anyone to use. As the entire ecosystem of healthcare players, participants, and technology evolves, MK's avatar and wellness-focused platform are well-positioned to grow consumer engagement and empower consumers to take charge of their overall health and wellness in a simple, scalable, and personalized way. It's like having your own portable health coach and advocate. Health Systems, Employers and Accountable Care Organizations alike will appreciate the customizable platform and ease in activation for targeted populations." Christina Noble CSSGB CFP® RYT®

Elias Aboujaoude, Clinical Professor, Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences Stanford at University's Psychiatry Department, is a pioneer in virtual reality therapy designed to advance global health. His work has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Congressional Quarterly, The Harvard Business Review, The Chronicle of Higher Education, BBC, PBS, CNN, amongst others.

"It's easy to drown in the sea of 'Big Data.' MediKarma wants to harness it using AI and machine learning tools to generate individualized care recommendations and enhance personal wellbeing. It's time to put data and sophisticated new technologies at the service of improving physical and psychological health." Elias Aboujaoude - Clinical Professor, Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences Stanford

"On behalf of the entire MediKarma team, we warmly welcome Mrs. Noble and Dr. Aboujaude to our board and look forward to their perspective on how to keep improving the wellness journey of millions of patients in the USA. Their experience will surely be a major asset to our organization as we continue to grow." Kris Narayan - CEO and Founder of MediKarma

Christina Noble and Elias Aboujaoude mark the newest additions to MediKarma's dream team of industry experts, including leaders from GE Healthcare, CVS, Blue Cross, Goldman Sachs, CMC, and McKinsey, to name a few.

About MediKarma

In the era of patient-centric, personalized healthcare, MediKarma is empowering its users to own, understand, and improve their health with the assistance of its AI-powered wellness platform. It consolidates and processes data from medical records and smart devices and displays it in a user-friendly dashboard that includes a human visualization avatar, a dynamic health score, and a voice-activated healthcare assistant named JILL. JILL answers questions about the user's health history and guides them through a personalized wellness plan while simplifying access to their records with the click of a button to lead their health journey from a position of knowledge. Tomorrow's healthcare is available today at www.MediKarma.com.

