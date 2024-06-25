C1 Accelerates Time to AI Success With Fully Managed Generative AI Platform

Key Takeaways:

Unmatched Safety: C1's new generative AI platform, C1 Elly, ensures secure and reliable AI solutions.

Seamless Integration: C1 Elly effortlessly connects with existing systems, unifying all your data.

Maximized ROI: C1 Elly's fully managed service delivers tangible AI results and optimal returns.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C1, a global leader in technology solutions, today unveiled C1 Elly, its new fully managed generative AI platform.

Unlike other AI tool providers, C1 Elly is a fully managed solution that activates the full potential of enterprise data to accelerate automation impact. It offers comprehensive services from data readiness to continuous improvement, crafting safe AI solutions that enhance both customer and employee experiences and drive real business value. With C1 Elly, organizations can quickly excel in automation and productivity improvements through the C1 platform approach to AI.

This is made possible by combining C1's 35 years of expertise as a systems integrator — ensuring data accessibility across an enterprise's entire tech stack, regardless of location or system, a critical factor for AI success — with C1's deep expertise in AI technology. C1 brings 20 years of AI experience, a dedicated AI Center of Excellence, and a fully managed generative AI platform.

Why it matters: Businesses and governments across all industries are struggling to deliver AI-based capabilities that provide real business value, according to new research from C1 Edge. Challenges such as integration complexity, data quality issues, and limited skills and resources are the major obstacles.

"We recognize that AI in the enterprise is challenging, requiring organizations to leverage their data across systems and tools to maximize its impact," said Amrit Chaudhuri, Chief Growth Officer of C1. "With C1's extensive experience as a systems integrator and in AI technology, and a workforce where nearly 70% are specialized engineers, we are equipped to tackle the toughest enterprise AI challenges. Our track record of delivering enterprise solutions has earned the trust of ~50% of the Fortune 100 and 35% of the Fortune 500, who depend on us to manage their infrastructure and security needs, create connected experiences in complex tech environments, and drive real business value."

C1 Elly Platform Capabilities

Data Readiness: C1 Elly goes beyond basic connections by seamlessly integrating with all data sources, from cloud systems to on-premises databases, using APIs. C1 experts continuously manage imported data through a data cleaning cycle, ensuring thorough and consistent data quality.

Safety: As a fully managed service, C1 Elly ensures a safe AI solution with comprehensive security measures and guardrails. C1 Elly uses Role-Based Access Control, dedicated Google Cloud instances, and encrypted communications to protect your data. Our Human Experience Quality Index provides confidence scoring to ensure accurate and high-quality answers, notifying experts about data gaps and maintaining data privacy.

AI Expertise: Partnering with C1 provides AI experts who maximize customers' return on investment. With a proven framework and methodology developed through years of enterprise experience, C1 delivers successful AI implementation. The C1 team guides customers through C1 Elly's deployment, manages it, and continuously evolves it to keep it up-to-date and effective.

What You Can Do With C1 Elly:

Automate: With C1 Elly Automate, customers can leverage an intelligent virtual assistant that seamlessly integrates with their systems, offering authentic, human-like interactions. C1 Elly Automate supports various departments with always-on, omnichannel support tailored to customer needs, enhancing customer interactions and empowering teams with AI-powered self-service.

Assist: As an AI copilot, C1 Elly Assist delivers smooth transitions between automated and agent-assisted interactions. With real-time summaries, transcripts, and action items, C1 Elly Assist for Contact Centers enables agents to deliver exceptional customer service efficiently and transforms contact center operations by fostering genuine AI-human collaboration.

More Information

About C1

C1, the global technology solution provider elevating connected human experiences, is transforming the industry by creating connected experiences that make a lasting impact on customers, our teams, and our communities. More than 6,000 customers use C1 every day to help them build meaningful connections through innovative and secure experiences. C1 collaborates with many of the Fortune 1000 companies and public sector organizations along with other key global industry partners to deliver solutions with a total lifecycle approach. C1 employs more than 1,500 engineers who collectively hold thousands of industry certifications throughout North America and India, including three Customer Success Centers. Learn more at onec1.com.

