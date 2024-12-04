C1 Announces Executive Leadership Team Expansion - New CFO and CIO Will Help C1 Scale

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C1, the global technology solution provider elevating connected human experiences, today announced two additions to its executive leadership team that will enable C1 to continue building market momentum and position the company for continued success and long-term growth. Dale R. Gerard has joined C1 as chief financial officer (CFO). Viral Tripathi has joined as chief information officer (CIO) and will spearhead C1's global IT organization.

"With the unprecedented complexity of enterprise IT today, and the challenges and opportunities our global customer base has, these two new leaders will help C1 scale to become the global leader in providing technology solutions," said Jeffrey Russell, CEO of C1. "Their deep experience and track record of driving excellence will be instrumental in enabling us to accelerate innovation, meet our business targets, and elevate connected human experiences through the thoughtful application of AI to each customer's unique business situation."

Gerard will oversee C1's financial and procurement operations, drive its strategic financial initiatives, and accelerate financial growth. Gerard is an experienced finance executive with significant operational, financial, and capital markets experience across a variety of industries, including technology and services. He most recently served as chief financial officer of iFIT, a premier health and fitness technology company, where he led a transformation that improved the financial wellbeing of the company. Before iFIT, he was CFO of Vivint Smart Home, a leading technology company delivering smart home products and services in North America, where he led an IPO in January 2020. With more than 25 years of experience, Gerard has also held roles at American Commercial Lines and Wabash National. He has been recognized by Finance Monthly and Utah Business magazines as a top CFO and CXO of the year. He holds an MBA and a bachelor's degree in accounting from Purdue University, and is also a Certified Treasury Professional.

As CIO, Tripathi will focus on accelerating innovation, increasing productivity, and building solutions that deliver significant business value through new revenue opportunities and new ways of working. With an impressive career spanning over two decades in the IT and technology sectors, Tripathi brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles at Ascendion, Collabera, KPMG, and the Associated Press. His leadership and innovative approach were recently recognized when he was awarded Executive of the Year in Tech Excellence by the Stevie Awards. Tripathi holds an executive MBA from the University of Cambridge, and degrees in mathematics and computer science.

C1, the global technology solution provider elevating connected human experiences, transforms the industry by creating connected experiences that make a lasting impact on customers, teams, and communities. More than 6,000 customers use C1 daily to build meaningful connections through innovative and secure experiences. C1 collaborates with nearly half of the Fortune 100, delivering solutions with a total lifecycle approach. The company holds over 5,600 technical certifications across thousands of engineers throughout North America and India, including three Customer Success Centers. Learn more at onec1.com.

