C1 Awarded Avaya Enterprise Partner of the Year

Marks 17 years as an Avaya Partner of the Year Winner

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C1, the global technology solution provider elevating connected human experiences, today announced it has once again been awarded Avaya Enterprise Partner of the Year. Avaya selected C1 for its outstanding collaboration, contributions, and commitment to customer experience (CX) innovation.

"C1's continued recognition as an Avaya Partner of the Year is a testament to bringing innovation to enterprise customers for communications and collaboration experiences," said Amrit Chaudhuri, Chief Growth Officer, C1. "C1 is committed to providing elevated connected human experiences to improve business outcomes, and we enjoy a unique position in bringing together the IT solutions, services, and support that help companies navigate in an AI world."

As one of Avaya's largest global partners, C1 has the trust and confidence of over 6,000 enterprise and mid-market customers to help them design, deploy, manage, and update AI-powered communications, collaboration, cloud, networking, datacenter, and cybersecurity solutions to achieve success in an ever-more complex world. A 17-time Avaya Partner of the Year, C1 has continually been recognized for pushing the boundaries of what's possible in customer experience.

"Avaya partners are integral in delivering our enterprise customer experience (CX) solutions to customers," said Pete Brant, Senior Vice President of America Sales, Avaya. "Together, let's continue to elevate customer experiences and drive transformational change."

About C1

C1, the global technology solution provider elevating connected human experiences, is transforming the industry by creating connected experiences that make a lasting impact on customers, our teams, and our communities. More than 6,000 customers use C1 every day to help them build meaningful connections through innovative and secure experiences. Our successful track record of tangible positive business outcomes for our customers is a testament to our ability to provide them with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness, and deep domain expertise. C1 collaborates with nearly half of the Fortune 100, along with other key global industry partners to deliver solutions with a total lifecycle approach. C1 holds more than 5,600 technical certifications across thousands of engineers throughout North America and India, including three Customer Success Centers. Learn more at onec1.com .

