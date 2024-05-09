C1 Awarded Second Consecutive Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health by Mental Health America

C1 joins just 1 in 4 employers that meet standards for certification, achieving the highest level of recognition

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C1, the global technology solution provider elevating connected human experiences, is proud to announce it has been awarded a 2024 Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health by Mental Health America (MHA) for the second consecutive year. The Bell Seal is a first-of-its-kind workplace mental health certification recognizing organizations that strive to create mentally healthy workplaces for their employees. Gaining status as a Platinum Bell Seal-certified organization demonstrates C1's ongoing commitment to employee mental health and wellbeing as part of a supportive workplace culture.

Employers that receive MHA's Bell Seal are nationally recognized for advancing workplace standards and practices that enable mental health and wellbeing. Organizations are awarded at Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum recognition levels, with only one in four employers meeting the standards for Bell Seal certification. Platinum status reflects C1's dedication to employee wellbeing, with outstanding scores in all four areas evaluated: workplace culture, benefits, compliance, and wellness programs.

"We are honored to receive MHA's highest award for comprehensive workplace mental health for the second year in a row," said Jeffrey Russell, CEO, C1. "At C1, we prioritize the human experience of our team members, caring for everyone to accentuate their strengths and value their differences. Supporting mental health is foundational to building a healthy and diverse culture where all team members thrive."

Learn more about Mental Health America at mhanational.org/bestemployers .

About C1

C1, the global technology solution provider elevating connected human experiences, is transforming the industry by creating connected experiences that make a lasting impact on customers, our teams, and our communities. More than 6,000 customers use C1 every day to help them build meaningful connections through innovative and secure experiences. C1 collaborates with many of the Fortune 1000 companies and public sector organizations along with other key global industry partners to deliver solutions with a total lifecycle approach. C1 employs more than 1,000 engineers who collectively hold thousands of industry certifications throughout North America and India, including three Customer Success Centers. Learn more at onec1.com.

