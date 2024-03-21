C1 Names Two New C-Suite Executives to Deliver Growth and Ongoing Transformation

Meghan Keough named first Chief Marketing Officer; Tamara Shaw named first Chief Transformation Officer

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C1, the global technology solution provider elevating connected human experiences, today announced two executive promotions into roles instrumental in driving the company's transformation and growth strategy. Meghan Keough has been named the company's first Chief Marketing Officer and Tamara Shaw has been named the company's first Chief Transformation Officer.

Keough's promotion to Chief Marketing Officer marks a strategic shift, with the prioritization of marketing as a key driver of C1's transformation and business growth. A proven technology executive with extensive organizational transformation, machine learning, and AI-driven product and service experience, Keough joined C1 as Senior Vice President, Marketing, in August 2023, most recently having held executive leadership positions at 8x8, PROS, Oracle, and Siebel. Keough will be responsible for reimagining the C1 brand and go-to-market strategy, integrating marketing into the DNA of the company, and strengthening its market position to drive profitable revenue growth. As the first CMO for C1, Keough will also serve on C1's executive leadership team.

"The introduction of the CMO position at C1 reflects who we are as a company now," said Jeffrey Russell, Chief Executive Officer, C1. "Meghan's leadership in this pivotal role will help drive our go-to-market efforts and fuel our brand evolution to deliver our next phase of growth. We are better positioned than ever to deliver value, drive innovation, and create deeper customer connections."

Shaw's promotion to Chief Transformation Officer reflects C1's strategic emphasis on ensuring organizational agility, readiness, and sustained relevance in the current environment of accelerating technological change, rapidly shifting customer expectations, and uncertain macroeconomic conditions. Shaw, with a decade of experience at C1, most recently served as Vice President, Transformation and Integration. As Chief Transformation Officer, she will lead the transformation of C1's operations and applications to improve its customer experience journey. As the first Chief Transformation Officer, Shaw will continue to serve on C1's executive leadership team.

"Tamara has been instrumental in driving significant operational improvements to the business, including launching our Global Innovation and Capability Center in Hyderabad, India, which has had an incredible impact on our ability to deliver elevated connected human experiences for our customers," said Russell.

Added Russell, "As an organization, we are building an incredible team by investing in our people and bringing in top talent. Our expanding executive leadership team reflects the continued focus on ensuring a diverse set of leaders that brings a wide spectrum of ideas to the business based on different experiences and perspectives. With Meghan and Tamara, 40% of our executive leaders are now women. I'm thrilled to recognize these proven leaders and have them be part of accelerating C1's ability to help our customers elevate the connected human experience."

About C1

C1, the technology solution provider elevating connected human experiences, is transforming the industry by creating connected experiences that make a lasting impact on our customers, our teams, and our communities. More than 10,000 customers use C1 every day to help them build meaningful connections through innovative and secure experiences. Our successful track record of tangible positive business outcomes for our customers is a testament to our ability to provide them with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness, and deep domain expertise. C1 collaborates with nearly half of the Fortune 100 along with other key global industry partners to deliver solutions with a total lifecycle approach. C1 holds more than 5,600 technical certifications across thousands of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. Learn more at onec1.com.

