C1 Edge Research Reveals 99% of Organizations Are Accelerating Generative AI Adoption to Enhance Employee and Customer Experiences

C1, a global technology solution provider focused on elevating connected human experiences, today published a comprehensive report titled The Era of AI-Powered Connected Human Experience is Underway. The report details how organizations across multiple industries are rapidly integrating generative AI to improve automation, create new products and services, software development, and collaboration.

The report features insights from more than 500 decision-makers in sectors including finance, healthcare, education, and manufacturing, underscoring the broad role AI already is playing in modern business strategy.

Key findings reveal a sweeping adoption of generative AI:

100% of organizations surveyed are establishing new KPIs to monitor generative AI applications, with a focus on improved interaction quality.

99% have accelerated AI adoption plans, with 51% of leaders significantly expediting AI integration across their operations.

80% of organizations view generative AI as essential for enhancing employee collaboration and the quality of work.

76% of organizations see AI as integral to elevating customer interaction quality and experience.

Generative AI has become an important productivity tool for many organizations. Survey respondents say their organization already relies on it for key activities, including:

85% for enhancing automation

84% for co-developing products and services

84% for supporting code development

68% for virtual assistants/co-pilots

The report also notes that 90% of organizations believe AI enhances the human experience in the workplace, with many adopting advanced virtual assistants, automation solutions, and co-development tools to support dynamic workflows.

"C1 is dedicated to empowering organizations through AI-powered solutions that bridge employee to student, patient, and customer experiences," said Mark Langanki, chief technology officer, C1. "Our research and customer engagements in key industries such as healthcare, education, and finance indicate that successful generative AI implementations are enhancing the core fundamentals of collaboration, networking, and security. C1's technology, professional, and managed services expertise and proven delivery experience enables our customers to deliver business outcomes from new and emerging technologies."

Addressing Potential Risks of Generative AI Adoption

As with any new technology, business leaders must recognize the potential risks and challenges of adopting generative AI. The report identifies key areas where organizations should exercise caution, including data privacy, IP concerns, and cybersecurity risks. Respondents also noted concerns about the "shortage of skilled professionals in AI development, deployment, and maintenance."

The survey results show awareness of these challenges and actions being taken to avoid problems. Sixty-five percent of survey respondents said their organization has revised its cybersecurity protocols to address new AI-related risks. This careful approach underscores the importance of strategic AI planning and implementation.

Diverse Sectors Realizing Value from Generative AI

When new technologies debut, initial usage is often limited to a few industries and vertical markets. However, C1's research shows that in the case of generative AI, many sectors are successfully using the technology to enhance their operations. These industries reported "high to very high use" of generative AI:

Education: 65%

Finance and Insurance: 68%

Healthcare: 81%

Hospitality: 68%

Manufacturing: 75%

Utilities: 86%

The breadth of these early adopters points to the speed at which organizations are evaluating generative AI across a wide range of industries and organizations.

The First-Mover Advantages of Generative AI

The implications for being a first mover in generative AI are potentially significant, according to C1. "Organizations that are learning from their generative AI implementations have an advantage over those that don't have some type of generative AI-based capabilities in use. Those gaining experience are doing so at an accelerating rate while those cautiously approaching implementation of generative AI are at risk of falling too far behind."

Early adopters are also early learners of what it takes to be successful with this powerful new capability. Leaders from organizations that have begun their generative AI journeys indicated it "takes a village of expertise and experience, along with a platform approach, to deliver a quality employee and customer experience." Eighty-six percent of respondents agreed that "obtaining converged employee and customer experience solutions from a single technology and business partner is critical to ensuring the best employee and customer experience."

While the expanding deployment of generative AI is reshaping industries, C1's Edge research serves as a critical resource for business leaders committed to creating seamless, technology-enhanced human experiences. The full report is available on the C1 website [https://www.onec1.com/c1-edge-generative-ai].

