C1 Helps Educational Institutions Make the Grade with Security, Network, and Communications Upgrades

65% of Educational institutions are aggressively implementing generative-AI based capabilities across their schools and communities

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C1, the global technology solution provider elevating connected human experiences, today described the impact generative AI (GenAI) is having on educational institutions. According to C1's latest EDGE Research report, "The Era of AI-Powered Connected Human Experience is Underway" [https://www.onec1.com/c1-edge-generative-ai], 65% of educational institutions are aggressively implementing generative-AI based capabilities across their schools and communities, and 78% are using AI to elevate connected human experiences for their staff. This comes as 99% of organizations across education, ﬁnance and insurance, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, and utilities sectors all say they have accelerated their adoption plans for AI with the emergence of GenAI, citing enhanced automation (85%), co-developing products and services (84%), supporting code development (84%), and enabling virtual assistants and co-pilots (68%) as the top use cases.

Educational institutions can learn more about how they can leverage C1's AI-powered security, networking, and communications to safely empower students, teachers, and administrators at the California IT in Education annual conference, Nov. 18-21, in San Diego, where C1 will be speaking and exhibiting.

Educational institutions are also carefully evaluating their choice of vendors when it comes to implementing GenAI, with 72% agreeing that obtaining converged employee and customer experience solutions from a single technology and business partner is critical to ensuring the best employee and customer experience, and 72% agreeing that implementing employee and customer experience technologies (including security and infrastructure) from a single partner significantly reduces the risks typically associated with implementing new solutions at their organization.

"Given the transformative power of GenAI, educational institutions must expand their embrace of the technology, but they must do so in a way that is safe, secure, and non-disruptive," said Brian Bailey, account executive at C1 and former CIO of Henderson County Schools.

"C1 has a long track record of meeting the needs of K-12 and other educational institutions with technology solutions that safely improve the education experience, whether for teachers, administrators, students, or the community, and we approach GenAI with the same 'innovation without disruption' assurance. I encourage any institution committed to enhancing its digital delivery and security to visit us at the CITE conference," added Bailey.

What C1 K-12 education institutions have to say:

"School safety is our top priority, and with 911inform, we now have the tools to respond to emergencies more effectively than ever before. C1's expertise and longstanding partnership with us were instrumental in bringing this critical solution to our district," said Brian Thompson, Director of IT and Infrastructure, Albuquerque Public Schools.

EDGE Research

https://www.onec1.com/c1-edge-generative-ai

C1 at California IT in Education Conference (CITE)

CITE's 64th Annual Conference is taking place November 18-21 in San Diego. C1 will be in Booth #924 and offer two talks:

"Ten Strategies for Educational Institutions to Defend Against Generative AI-Driven Cyber Attacks" with Hassan Kassih , VP, Capabilities and Commercial Sales Engineering Organizations, C1

, VP, Capabilities and Commercial Sales Engineering Organizations, C1 "Building an Executive-Aligned Blueprint that Unlocks the Future with Smarter IT and AI" with Dan Burgin , C1 VP AI Center of Excellence; Robert Redd , C1 VP Public Sector Engineering; Anthony Thomas , C1 Enterprise Architect; Miguel Garcia , Merced Union High School District.

For more information or to schedule a meeting: https://www.onec1.com/cite-2024

C1 Educational Services

Security – Securing the personal information of students and staff is vital for ensuring a safe learning and teaching environment. As more teachers and students utilize technology, data privacy, security, and learning loss prevention become more important. C1's next-generation firewalls monitor, filter, and control network traffic to avoid cyber-attacks, relying on application-level inspection to better defend the network from malware.

– Securing the personal information of students and staff is vital for ensuring a safe learning and teaching environment. As more teachers and students utilize technology, data privacy, security, and learning loss prevention become more important. C1's next-generation firewalls monitor, filter, and control network traffic to avoid cyber-attacks, relying on application-level inspection to better defend the network from malware. Infrastructure – C1's Managed Internal Broadband Services (MIBS) are designed to enhance resiliency at reduced costs for K-12 organizations. C1's Bus Wifi offers safe and reliable connectivity to maximize learning opportunities for students as they travel to and from school. C1's advanced networking and connectivity solutions also include network routers and switches, structured cabling, and UPS and battery backup systems.

– C1's Managed Internal Broadband Services (MIBS) are designed to enhance resiliency at reduced costs for K-12 organizations. C1's Bus Wifi offers safe and reliable connectivity to maximize learning opportunities for students as they travel to and from school. C1's advanced networking and connectivity solutions also include network routers and switches, structured cabling, and UPS and battery backup systems. Communications – C1's communications solutions can transform how students, parents, teachers, and administrators connect and collaborate, improving learning outcomes while increasing safety. For example, C1's deployment of 911inform can integrate seamlessly with a school district's existing infrastructure, enabling real-time data sharing with emergency responders and providing comprehensive visibility across all district sites.

– C1's communications solutions can transform how students, parents, teachers, and administrators connect and collaborate, improving learning outcomes while increasing safety. For example, C1's deployment of 911inform can integrate seamlessly with a school district's existing infrastructure, enabling real-time data sharing with emergency responders and providing comprehensive visibility across all district sites. C1's support for the E-Rate Program enables schools to maximize their return on investment. C1 also supports both BEAR and SPI invoicing methods.

Additional Resources

About C1

C1 is a global technology solution provider that transforms industries through innovative and secure connected experiences, impacting customers, teams, and communities worldwide. With over 6,000 customers globally, C1 collaborates with Fortune 1000 companies and public sector organizations, delivering total lifecycle solutions. The company employs over 1,000 engineers across North America and India, holding numerous industry certifications and operating three Customer Success Centers.

Contact

Kim Espinosa, [email protected]

SOURCE C1