C1 Named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces 2024

Inclusion in Newsweek's Greatest Workplaces list reflects C1's commitment to a strong culture

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C1, the global technology solution provider elevating connected human experiences, today announced it has been recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for 2024 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. The recognition demonstrates C1's success at developing and supporting a best-in-class work experience through its culture and values, initiatives and policies, and working environments. The ranking is produced through a large-scale employer study based on over 1.5 million comprehensive company reviews from over 250,000 employees.

"We are honored to be named one of America's Greatest Workplaces by Newsweek," said Jeffrey Russell, CEO, C1. "This award is particularly meaningful as it reflects our ongoing efforts to build and foster a workplace where every member of the C1 team feels valued, motivated, and supported to show up authentically. This, in turn, enables us to provide elevated, connected human experiences for our customers, which sets us apart in the industry."

"With a mostly remote team, C1 understands the immense benefits of cultivating culture, community and connection, and we are constantly evolving our organization to strengthen the overall employee experience," said Colleen Haberman, Chief Human Resources Officer, C1. "This includes focusing on every aspect of employee work life, including a benefit plan with a focus on physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing; employee resource groups; an internal employee network of Culture Champions; paid volunteer time off; C1 Academy, a centralized source of professional growth and career development resources; a formal leadership development program; a mentoring program; and an active Council on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. This approach enables us to maintain a stable and highly collaborative workforce that benefits our customers and creates real business value."

"Finding a great workplace is an important decision that needs to factor in pay, respect, training and advancement as well as healthy work-life balance," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. "Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to publish 'America's Greatest Workplaces 2024,' the second annual ranking that highlights companies which are committed to offering a positive and supportive working environment."

Newsweek previously recognized C1 for its excellence in the workplace, with inclusion on its list of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024.

