C1 Named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024

Award recognizes C1's impact and commitment to developing and supporting a diverse workforce.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C1, an advanced technology and solutions company delivering authentic human experiences, announced today that it was recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. This survey of over 220,000+ individuals included representation at over 1.5 million companies in America. The recognition demonstrates C1's commitment to developing and supporting a diverse workforce through its culture and values, initiatives and policies, and working environments.

"C1 is honored to be recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity for 2024," said Jeffrey Russell, Chief Executive Officer of C1. "We believe that diversity of thought, perspective, and background creates a strong environment for innovation and success, and we are committed to taking deliberate steps to support the development of a more diverse, inclusive, and equitable workforce that represents the world in which we work and live."

C1's diversity strategy centers around increasing diversity composition with talent scouting and development; increasing networking of diverse talent, teams, and partners in high-impact projects; and increasing awareness and diversity visibility both internally and externally. C1 has partnered with several organizations to cultivate talent for careers in the technology industry, including Code.org, Women in Tech, Lifeworks, Out in Tech, and internship programs with a number of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

"Diversity is a widely discussed topic – and it remains a crucial factor as people look for an employer or a business partner," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek. "Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce 'America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024,' highlighting companies that are committed to offering diverse and inclusive work environment."

C1 provides Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion training to help team members and managers recognize and mitigate common forms of bias, maximize value of diverse perspectives and experiences, and use their team's unique strengths to support organizational goals. C1 also offers Unconscious Bias and Managing Bias trainings to explore how judgments and behaviors toward others that team members may not be aware of can impact both their workplace and personal experiences. C1 is also a signatory of CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion within the workplace.

C1 has a longstanding commitment to prioritizing diversity, equity, and inclusion within its organization. In 2019, C1 assembled a team of dedicated individuals to form its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council, with workstreams dedicated to furthering Recruiting and Selection, Community Relations, and Education and Awareness. The Council has established five team member resource groups – Parent and Caregiver Support, Veterans and Military Families, Multicultural, Women with Purpose, and Pride – that bring team members from different backgrounds together to build community and learn from one another.

C1 has previously been recognized with the 2022-23 Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health, which validates its ongoing commitment to supporting team member mental health and wellbeing through workplace culture, benefits, compliance, and wellness programs. C1 also received the Bronze Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, scoring highest in the Ethics and Labor & Human Rights categories due to its policies supporting diversity and inclusion; prevention of discrimination and harassment; team member engagement, career growth, and development; ethical business practices, health, and safety; and more.

