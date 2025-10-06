C1 Names Former NTT Data Sales Leader Leigh Juul as Chief Revenue Officer

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- C1, the global technology solution provider elevating connected human experiences, today announced the appointment of Leigh Juul as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Juul most recently served as head of sales at NTT Data, where she led nationwide public sector and commercial sales, driving consistent revenue growth and strengthening relationships with Fortune 500 clients and top technology partners.

"Leigh's experience as a head of sales at NTT Data makes her uniquely qualified to accelerate C1's growth," said Jeffrey Russell, CEO, C1. "Her track record of successfully shaping sales strategy, inspiring and scaling high-performing teams, and delivering results will be key as we continue to focus on providing technology solutions engineered to deliver outcomes for our clients and partners."

Recognized as one of CRN's Women of the Channel (2022–2023) and as part of the CRN Power 100 Most Influential Women in the Channel (2024), Juul has been widely acknowledged for her leadership in the technology sector.

"C1 is poised for a period of rapid growth, and I am excited to join the company at such an important moment in its transformation," said Leigh Juul, Chief Revenue Officer, C1. "C1 is now uniquely positioned to partner with organizations and deliver the outcomes that many are not getting from their IT investments today. I look forward to working with our teams to deepen client relationships and further our mission of delivering business outcomes for our clients."

Juul's appointment underscores C1's commitment to continued focus on client-centric service, innovation and operational excellence.

