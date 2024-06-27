C1 Promotes Rui Goncalves to Chief Legal Officer

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C1, the global technology solution provider elevating connected human experiences, today announced Rui Goncalves has been promoted to Chief Legal Officer.

Goncalves, who has served as General Counsel since 2017, will continue to oversee the legal functions of the organization, including contracts, risk management, and real estate initiatives, while serving on the executive leadership team. In this elevated role, he will also provide strategic guidance to the executive leadership team on all legal matters and capital investments.

"Rui is an established leader and has been instrumental in our ongoing enterprise-wide transformation," said C1 CEO Jeffrey Russell. "He leverages his deep understanding of C1's objectives and strategic legal insight to help ensure we are always earning the trust of our people, customers, and other stakeholders. His promotion reflects our ongoing commitment to putting the right people in the right roles to maximize their impact on the organization, and his exceptional leadership will continue to benefit C1 as we continue to execute against our strategic priorities and deliver elevated connected human experiences for our customers."

Goncalves brings more than 20 years of experience in building and leading diverse legal and business teams in the software development, manufacturing, and services industries in the U.S. and abroad. He has also served on the board for the Colorful Tomorrow Foundation. He holds a B.S. from Seton Hall University, an M.B.A. from the Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College, and a J.D. from the Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center at Touro University.

