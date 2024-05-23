C1 Receives Court Approval for Prepackaged Financial Restructuring Plan

Expects to Emerge from Court-Supervised Process in the Coming Days with Enhanced Financial Flexibility to Invest in Transformation and Growth of the Business

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C1, an advanced technology and solutions company, today announced that the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas has confirmed the Company's Financial Restructuring Plan. C1 expects to successfully complete its financial restructuring and emerge from the court-supervised process in the coming weeks.

Jeffrey S. Russell, Chief Executive Officer of C1, said, "We are pleased to have reached this critical milestone, bringing us one step closer to completing this process and moving forward focused as ever on delivering continued excellence for customers and partners. We are deeply grateful for the strong support from our financial stakeholders, which has enabled us to achieve this outcome on an expedited basis."

Russell continued, "I also want to express my sincere appreciation to our team members for their tireless hard work and dedication to serving our customers, allowing us to continue operating smoothly during this process. We look forward to emerging as an even stronger company with significantly reduced debt levels and a robust liquidity profile, well-positioned to invest in C1's growth and transformation."

Additional information is available at C1neXt.com. Court filings and information regarding the claims process are available at https://dm.epiq11.com/c1, by calling the Company's claims and noticing agent, Epiq, at 877-295-6914 (toll-free in the U.S.) or +1-971-290-2761 (for international calls), or by sending an email to [email protected].

White & Case LLP is serving as legal advisor, Evercore Group, L.L.C. is serving as investment banker, and AlixPartners LLP is serving as financial advisor to C1.

C1, the global technology solution provider elevating connected human experiences, is transforming the industry by creating connected experiences that make a lasting impact on customers, our teams, and our communities. More than 6,000 customers use C1 every day to help them build meaningful connections through innovative and secure experiences. C1 collaborates with many of the Fortune 1000 companies and public sector organizations along with other key global industry partners to deliver solutions with a total lifecycle approach. C1 employs more than 1,000 engineers who collectively hold thousands of industry certifications throughout North America and India, including three Customer Success Centers. Learn more at onec1.com.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this filing that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes, targets or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "may," "could," "would," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project," "intend," "forecast," "foresee," "likely," "probably," "possibly" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or other comparable terminology. Examples of such forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's financial results, expected motions to be filed in the Chapter 11 proceeding and the dispositions of such motions, continued operations and customer and supplier programs while in a Chapter 11 proceeding, cash needed to support our operations while in a Chapter 11 proceeding, ability to lower debt and interest payments, ability to operate while in a Chapter 11 proceeding, ability to pay our creditors, credit rating, among others. While we believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, including, but not limited to: the actions and decisions of our creditors and other third parties with interests in the Chapter 11 cases; our ability to maintain liquidity to fund our operations during the Chapter 11 cases; our ability to obtain Bankruptcy Court approvals in connection with the Chapter 11 cases; our ability to consummate any transactions once approved by the Bankruptcy Court and the time to consummation of such transactions; adjustments in the calculation of financial results for the quarter or year end, or the application of accounting principles; discovery of new information that alters expectations about financial results or impacts valuation methodologies underlying financial results; and other factors affecting the Company detailed from time to time. These and other important factors may cause our actual results or developments to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, including C1's forecasts, and no assurance can be given that any of such statements will prove to be correct.

