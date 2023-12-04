C1 Recognized as Americas Data Center Partner of the Year and USA West Enterprise Networking Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit 2023

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- C1, the solutions-led advanced technology company, today announced it was named Americas Data Center Partner of the Year and USA West Enterprise Networking Partner of the Year at Cisco® Partner Summit 2023. The awards recognize partners that showcase excellence in service and innovation and deliver solutions that contribute to customer success.

"We are honored Cisco has recognized us with these prestigious awards, which reaffirm our leadership in delivering impactful business outcomes for our mutual customers," said Jeffrey Russell, Chief Executive Officer of C1. "I am proud of our years of close collaboration building scalable networks and highly secure environments that create enduring long-term solutions for our customers. We are excited to continue to grow and deepen our partnership as we develop transformative solutions that deliver a connected human experience."

C1 was recognized for growing its data center and enterprise networking business and displaying deep data center and networking expertise in service of multinational organizations in line with Cisco's mission to make a meaningful difference to its customers. C1 has extensive capabilities in delivering holistic solutions that focus on the connected human experience. Together, C1 and Cisco lead the market in providing innovative solutions that meet customer demands for the right combination of infrastructure and scalability.

For over a decade, C1 has been a top-10 Cisco reseller in North America, a testament to the deep partnership between the two companies. In August, C1 achieved the Cisco Environmental Sustainability Specialization for its efforts to make a positive environmental impact while helping customers move to the latest technologies. The Company is one of a select group of partners to achieve the highest level of Cisco distinctions, including Cisco Master Collaboration, Security, Data Center & Hybrid Cloud and Advanced Customer Experience Specializations.

About C1
C1 is transforming the industry by creating connected experiences that make a lasting impact on customers, our teams, and our communities. More than 10,000 customers use C1 every day to help them build meaningful connections through innovative and secure experiences. C1 collaborates with most of the Fortune 100 companies along with other key global industry partners to deliver solutions with a total lifecycle approach. C1 holds more than 5,600 technical certifications across thousands of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. Learn more at onec1.com.

