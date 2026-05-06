C1Secure Launches SmartAI Ops as the Operational Companion to ServiceNow AI Control Tower

The ServiceNow 2026 AMS Breakthrough Transformation Partner of the Year delivers a native workspace application that extends AI Control Tower with real-time AI economics, productivity intelligence, MCP tool observability, and operational alerting.

LAS VEGAS, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- C1Secure, the ServiceNow 2026 AMS Breakthrough Transformation Partner of the Year, today announced the availability of SmartAI Ops at ServiceNow Knowledge 2026. SmartAI Ops is purpose-built as a workspace companion to ServiceNow AI Control Tower, extending enterprise AI governance with continuous operational and economic visibility across every AI system running on ServiceNow.

AI Control Tower Is the Governance Platform. SmartAI Ops Is the Operational Companion.

C1Secure's SmartAI Ops delivers a native workspace application that extends AI Control Tower. Post this Partner Award Transformation Americans

ServiceNow AI Control Tower is the enterprise standard for governing AI on the ServiceNow platform, establishing policies, trust boundaries, and orchestration frameworks for organizations deploying AI agents, especially in regulated industries. SmartAI Ops is built on that foundation, answering the operational questions that follow: What did AI actually do? What did it cost? Are developers and users getting real value? Which MCP tools are being invoked, and where are connectors failing? Are there anomalies that need attention before they become budget overruns?

Together, AI Control Tower and SmartAI Ops form a complete AI governance and operations stack inside ServiceNow. AI Control Tower sets the rules. SmartAI Ops shows what is happening under those rules, in real time, in a native ServiceNow workspace.

SmartAI Ops: The Perfect Companion to AI Control Tower

C1Secure customers tell us that rapid AI adoption depends on having complementary visibility into AI economics, workforce productivity impact, and tool-level telemetry alongside that governance foundation. As enterprises scale AI deployment, those operational questions become urgent:

AI spend is accumulating across multiple systems and providers with a lack of visibility.

Developer and user adoption of AI tools is difficult to measure, making ROI conversations with leadership speculative rather than evidence-based.

MCP server tool invocations are invisible to platform owners, even as agentic AI deployments grow rapidly.

Connector failures, stale integrations, and economics anomalies surface reactively rather than proactively.

SmartAI Ops is purpose-built for organizations standardizing on AI Control Tower, providing the next layer of operational intelligence.

What SmartAI Ops Delivers

SmartAI Ops is organized across five native ServiceNow workspaces:

Overview. An executive command center showing total AI spend, active developers, active users, spend by AI system and provider, and productivity sessions by audience type.

An executive command center showing total AI spend, active developers, active users, spend by AI system and provider, and productivity sessions by audience type. Economics. Detailed cost attribution by AI system and model provider, with proactive insights that surface overage exposure before it becomes a budget problem.

Detailed cost attribution by AI system and model provider, with proactive insights that surface overage exposure before it becomes a budget problem. Developer Productivity. Metrics tracking AI tool adoption inside ServiceNow, including session volumes, request rates, and tool invocations, giving platform owners evidence-based ROI conversations.

Metrics tracking AI tool adoption inside ServiceNow, including session volumes, request rates, and tool invocations, giving platform owners evidence-based ROI conversations. User Productivity. Visibility into end-user AI interactions, including session volumes, cost per active user, 30-day trends, and usage breakdown by access method.

Visibility into end-user AI interactions, including session volumes, cost per active user, 30-day trends, and usage breakdown by access method. MCP & Tools. A dedicated workspace tracking Model Context Protocol server activity, invocation trends, and high-error source identification, delivering native MCP observability as agentic AI deployments scale.

A dedicated workspace tracking Model Context Protocol server activity, invocation trends, and high-error source identification, delivering native MCP observability as agentic AI deployments scale. Alerts. An operational alerting layer surfacing open alerts by severity, stale and failed connectors, and top systems by alert volume, so operations teams resolve issues before they affect governed workflows.

"AI Control Tower is one of the most important enterprise software innovations of our generation. What our customers tell us is that alongside those rules and rails, they need complementary visibility into what AI is costing them, whether their teams are getting real value, and where risks are forming before they become problems. SmartAI Ops delivers exactly that, as a native ServiceNow workspace built to sit right alongside AI Control Tower and make every governance investment more powerful. Being named the 2026 AMS Breakthrough Transformation Partner of the Year at Knowledge is the perfect moment to put this in the hands of every enterprise betting on ServiceNow AI."

— Tom Thomson, CEO, C1Secure

Built for ServiceNow's Agentic AI Moment

The launch of SmartAI Ops coincides with ServiceNow's most consequential AI platform moment to date. At Knowledge 2026, ServiceNow is advancing Build Agent, expanding AI Control Tower, and establishing Fluent as the native language for agentic workflows. As AI agents invoke tools through MCP servers at increasing scale, the ability to observe, measure, and alert on that activity becomes a governance requirement. SmartAI Ops makes that observability available today, natively, in the same platform where AI Control Tower is already running.

Availability

SmartAI Ops is available now directly from C1Secure. Visit c1secure.com or contact C1Secure to request access. Coming soon to the ServiceNow App Store.

About C1Secure

C1Secure is a ServiceNow-native AI Services-as-Software firm and the ServiceNow 2026 AMS Breakthrough Transformation Partner of the Year. The company specializes in cybersecurity, compliance, and AI governance for regulated enterprises, building SmartApps, SmartAI agents, and managed service offerings that help organizations activate AI safely in risk-critical workflows. C1Secure serves financial services, banking, insurance, healthcare, technology, media, telecom, and regulated enterprise markets. Learn more at c1secure.com.

Media Contact

Maggie Davis

[email protected]

www.c1secure.com

SOURCE C1Secure