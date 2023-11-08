C2 Partners with TERRA to be Mid-Atlantic Arm of "Done With It"

News provided by

C2 Management

08 Nov, 2023, 09:15 ET

Berryville, Virginia-based C2 Management doubles down on its relationship with TERRA to heighten consumer awareness of reuse and recycle options for electronics and sees involvement as bridge to further industry collaborations.

BERRYVILLE, Va., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We support TERRA in its efforts to promote industry certification and see C2 involvement in "Done With It" as a further way to bring awareness to the consumer concerning reuse and recycle options," says CEO Chris Hansen. "While we recognize the value of a mail-in recycling program for consumers, we also recognize the value of joining with others in the industry to advertise some of the next right steps that need to be taken," he adds. (www.c2management.com)

www.donewithit.org is a mail-in consumer reuse and recycling program founded by TERRA. The initiative, powered by Evercycle's device circularity software platform, is the first part of a solution for asset recovery that is now available for industry white label use.

TERRA CEO Steve Napoli is excited about the possibilities created by the venture and pleased to announce Fortune 100 sponsorship of "Done With It." "Competitive shipping rates created by this sponsorship will allow the remote workforce to recycle company assets directly with their recycling partner," says Napoli, "probably at no cost and in a manner that doesn't require company expense for logistics or storage. We salute the recycling companies in the industry that are taking these first steps with us and pleased to further the relationship with C2 Management."

Stephen Howser, Vice-President of Strategic Partnerships at Evercycle, recognizes C2 for stepping forward in what he also sees as a growing trend for consumers and companies alike. "Social and sometimes legal pressure on individuals and businesses to be responsible for asset lifecycles is rising," says Howser, "and Evercycle is pleased to be the logistics software platform that allows organizations like "Done With It" to seamlessly establish asset recovery programs and eliminate manual processes."

Founded in 1998 by Chris and Sharon Hansen, C2 Management is one of the fastest growing reuse and recyclers in the Mid-Atlantic, employing a growth strategy that it feels will only benefit from partnerships with others in the industry that promote responsible growth. Certification to Appendix D by R2 allows the company to process specialty and medical equipment and partner in a complimentary way with an unlimited number of others in the industry.

"Not only membership, but participation in responsible organizations like TERRA and initiatives like "Done With It" will maximize our association with other responsible industry peers that we can partner with and profit share with when it comes to their medical and specialty equipment," says C2's Chris Hansen.

The possibilities for industry collaboration because of participation in organizations like these are extended also due to the company's inclination towards entrepreneurial development. Early in 2024 C2 will unveil ShredBox, its onsite hard drive shredding solution for possible franchise and purchase by others in the industry. The company has also developed its own software, ListApp 3.0, that is already beta testing with other organizations.

Community and Industry Liaison at C2 Wally Greeves is also excited about furthering the relationship with TERRA and its "Done With It" program. "There can only be upside for our company when partnering with industry peers, who we could also be doing business with, to help make it easier for consumers to make the right decisions when it comes to their assets," says Greeves.





SOURCE C2 Management

