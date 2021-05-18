C2FO and Marcus by Goldman Sachs Announce Partnership to Provide Financing to Small Businesses

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C2FO, the largest global platform for working capital, today announced a new partnership with Marcus by Goldman Sachs that will provide unsecured financing to eligible businesses that use C2FO in the United States. This partnership aims to give small and medium-sized businesses a new, fast and efficient way to access working capital.

Access to working capital is crucial to the growth of small- and mid-sized businesses, and key to ensuring supply chain continuity in multiple industries. The Marcus-C2FO partnership aims to reduce the barriers to capital, which many businesses have experienced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting this Summer, eligible businesses on the C2FO platform will be invited to apply for financing. Businesses can apply for financing amounts starting at $10,000 and up to $1 million, depending on the borrowing business' needs, financial health and creditworthiness, and subject to credit approval by Goldman Sachs Bank USA. Our goal with this financing is to provide borrowers with low fixed interest rates, which will help deliver low-cost access to liquidity for businesses of all sizes, a continued commitment important to both C2FO and Goldman Sachs.

By embedding Marcus's digital lending technology and capabilities within C2FO's platform, which is currently used by hundreds of thousands of businesses, the Marcus-C2FO partnership is designed for applicants to receive specific loan offer terms in minutes and, in most cases, a final decision in two business days.

"Access to affordable working capital remains a challenge for businesses and supply chains around the world" said Alexander "Sandy" Kemper, C2FO founder and CEO. "With this partnership, we are increasing access to low-cost, convenient capital just as we have been working to do since 2010 through our accelerated payment programs. Giving smaller businesses multiple ways to access working capital will help them grow and prosper."

Unlike some traditional business banking loans or secured lines of credit, lending through the Marcus-C2FO partnership will not require assets to be held as collateral. This unsecured financing removes one of the prohibitive aspects of how working capital is typically accessed, which can exclude otherwise creditworthy companies from consideration.

"We see this as a continuation of our strategy of bringing innovative products to consumers and small businesses through partnerships. Combining C2FO insights into businesses with our digital platform and strong risk capabilities, we can offer small businesses access to flexible working capital products", said Abhinav Anand, Head of Lending at Marcus by Goldman Sachs. "Goldman Sachs has announced multiple initiatives to support small businesses in the U.S. and we at Marcus want to play our part."

About C2FO

C2FO is the world's largest platform for working capital. We serve over one million businesses representing $10.5 trillion in annual sales across more than 180 countries. Our online platform connects more than $110 billion of daily accounts payable and accounts receivable. Whether you need working capital or have excess working capital, Name Your Rate™, and the C2FO platform will match your request in seconds. You can accelerate or extend AP or AR on demand, providing you, your customers and your suppliers greater control over cash flow. You can also utilize AR financing and other data-driven funding options.

C2FO is working capital, working for everyone. Our mission is to deliver a future where every company in the world has the capital needed to grow. To learn more, visit C2FO.com.

About Marcus by Goldman Sachs

Marcus by Goldman Sachs® offers products and tools designed to help people and small businesses achieve financial well-being. Marcus offers a high-yield Online Savings Account; certificates of deposit in a variety of terms; no-fee, fixed-rate unsecured personal loans, unsecured financing for small businesses; managed portfolios of ETFs; and free financial tools & trackers. All Marcus loans and savings products are provided by Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Member FDIC. Brokerage and investment advisory services offered by Marcus Invest are provided by Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, which is an SEC registered broker-dealer and investment adviser, and member FINRA/SIPC. Research our firm at FINRA's BrokerCheck. All Marcus products benefit from Goldman Sachs and its over 150-year history of financial expertise, risk management and customer service. For more information please visit www.marcus.com.

C2FO Media Relations

Stephanie Dressler / Daniel Diaz

Dukas Linden Public Relations

[email protected]

949-269-2535 / 805-625-0014

Goldman Sachs Media Relations

Andrew Williams

Office: 212-357-0005

SOURCE C2FO

Related Links

www.c2fo.com

